Cristiano Ronaldo signs ‘$680m deal’ to stay in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr: report

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new contract to extend his stay in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr.

The new contract runs until June 2027, when the forward will be 42.

On social media, the Riyadh-based club said: “Al Nassr Club Company officially signed a contract extension with Cristiano Ronaldo. “Al Nassr captain’s contract will be valid until 2027.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027 💛🤩 pic.twitter.com/uVOzvZW4u7 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) June 26, 2025

In a message to his 658m followers on Instagram, Ronaldo said: “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together,” alongside a picture of his contract signing.

Details of the contract were not revealed, but media reports have dubbed it the “most lucrative contract in sport history”.

According to the UK’s Sun newspaper, the contract comes with a salary of $677m over two years.

Citing unnamed Saudi Pro League sources, the report also claims a series of lucrative bonuses and incentives, including:

£33.7m signing bonus (to increase to $52.3m in second year)

15 per cent ownership stake in Al Nassr

$5.5m bonus if player wins golden boot

$11m bonus if Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo has scored 99 times in 111 games for Al Nassr in the past two seasons, but his individual contributions have not led to team success.

The Riyadh club finished third in the Saudi Professional League at the end of the recently completed season.

As well as team ambitions, the former Real Madrid man is said to be focused on is ending his career having scored 1,000 goals. He’s currently on 938 and two more years in Saudi Arabia could help him add the 62 more he needs for club and country before retiring.