FIFA selects Hisense as official partner for Club World Cup 2025

FIFA has named Chinese electronics giant Hisense as the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, a move that will see the company provide core technology infrastructure for the expanded global tournament and launch a new campaign aimed at engaging football fans worldwide.

Under the partnership, Hisense will supply key equipment, including video assistant referee (VAR) screens and broadcast technology support, contributing to the operational backbone of the competition scheduled to run from 14 June to 13 July 2025. The company said its role is focused on enhancing both officiating quality and the fan viewing experience across platforms.

The deal builds on a seven-year relationship between FIFA and Hisense, which has also sponsored the UEFA Euro 2024 and maintains a long-term brand partnership with Real Madrid—one of the leading contenders in the upcoming Club World Cup.

The 2025 edition will be the first FIFA Club World Cup to feature 32 teams in a World Cup-style format, hosted in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

To coincide with the announcement, Hisense launched its ‘Own the Moment’ campaign, which includes regional activations designed to highlight how technology can elevate the football experience at home and in stadiums. The campaign will run throughout the tournament period.

“Our collaboration with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 reflects Hisense’s ambition to deliver world-class experiences through pioneering user-centric technology,” said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa.

Hisense, which ranks second globally in TV shipments according to Omdia, is positioning sports sponsorships as a central pillar of its international brand strategy. The company operates in more than 160 countries, with regional headquarters in Dubai and a growing presence across the MENA region.