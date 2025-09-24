Roshn Saudi League secures media deals to broadcast in over 180 territories

The Roshn Saudi League (RSL) has unveiled a series of landmark strategic media agreements with leading global broadcasters, ensuring unprecedented international coverage for the 2025-26 season.

Matches will now be broadcast in more than 180 territories via a network of 37 broadcasters, including ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, and YouTube.

The agreements reflect accelerating global interest in the Saudi Pro League and aim to elevate its position among the most watched football competitions worldwide.

The 2024-25 season drew more than 230m viewers globally, positioning the RSL among the top football leagues for audience reach. International broadcast revenues have also risen steadily, increasing by more than 20 per cent over the past two seasons.

Long-term commitments from top media partners highlight confidence in the league’s growth trajectory. Deals include Brazil’s Globo, Band TV and Canal GOAT; Spain’s Movistar+; Sport TV in Portugal; SPOTV in Asia; Fancode in India (four-year agreements); and Fox Sports, which has signed an unprecedented six-season deal in the Americas.

Coverage has expanded significantly across multiple continents, growing by more than 25 per cent in Africa, 35 per cent in Asia, and 32 per cent in the Americas.

Fans worldwide will now enjoy live matches, with Australia covered via Network 10 and free-to-air broadcasts on YouTube in France and Brazil.

To further engage younger audiences, the league signed an official rights deal with French Twitch creator Zack Nani, allowing live match streaming on his channel in France.

The initiative, designed to reach youth demographics through creator-led distribution, mirrors strategies gaining traction across other top leagues globally.

Beyond live coverage, the RSL has also partnered with platforms including YouTube, DAZN, SKY, and OneFootball to deliver highlights. Select live matches will also be available on the official RSL YouTube channel for fans in the UK, Nordics, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Serbia.

Omar Mugharbel, CEO of the Saudi Pro League, said: “We are entering a new era of global visibility and fandom for our league. By partnering with a mix of world-class broadcasters and innovative digital platforms we are making the Roshn Saudi League accessible to football fans around the world.

“The long-term nature of these agreements reflects the strong commitment our partners have in our journey and the exciting future of the RSL.”

The full list of international Roshn Saudi League broadcasters for the 2025-26 season can be found below:

SAUDI ARABIA, MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

Thmanyah – Saudi Arabia; Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen

AMERICAS

Band – Brazil

Canal GOAT (YouTube) – Brazil

Fox Sports – LATAM

Fox Sports – Mexico and Central America

Fox Sports – USA and Caribbean

Globo – Brazil

AFRICA

AzamTV – Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe

ESPN Disney – Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kingdom of Eswatini, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe

New World TV – Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kingdom of Eswatini, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe

Sporty Tv – Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa

Startimes – Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kingdom of Eswatini, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe

Zap – Angola and Mozambique

ASIA

Sri Lanka, Nepal

BEGIN – Pakistan, Afghanistan

Bejing Sports – China

Prime Sportz – Maldives

SPOTV – Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Mongolia, Taiwan, Macau

Ten / Paramount+ – Australia

FanCode – India, Bangladesh,

Qiukedao – China

Star Sports – China

Zhibo8 – China

EUROPE