Malak Al Tawouk launches all new plant-based chicken range with switch foods

Malak Al Tawouk, a fast-casual restaurant chain, has partnered with UAE-based Switch Foods to launch a line of plant-based chicken menu items across their UAE locations, the companies announced on May 5, 2025.

The collaboration introduces what they describe as the region’s first plant-based chicken shawarma sandwich, alongside a Mexican chicken salad and a teriyaki chicken rice bowl.

The new offerings feature Switch Foods’ pea-based plant chicken, which is produced in Abu Dhabi and aims to replicate the texture and taste of chicken while being plant-based, allergen-free, gluten-free, and soy-free.

“Our partnership with Switch marks a significant step toward catering to evolving consumer preferences. We’ve carefully selected some of our best-selling items to feature this new option, making it easier — and more appealing — for customers to make the shift, all at very competitive prices,” Mahmoud Harb, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Yummy Junction, UAE franchise owner of Malak Al Tawouk said.

“Whether it’s health-conscious, environmental concerns, or simply a desire to reduce meat consumption, more people, especially the younger generation, are leaning toward flexitarian lifestyles. We believe it’s the right time for a leading brand like ours to introduce a plant-based chicken alternative that delivers on both taste and quality,” Harb added.

According to the company, Malak Al Tawouk has seen its healthy items grow to approximately 50 per cent of its sales in the UAE, reflecting a shift in consumer preferences.

“Our goal at Switch Foods is to make plant-based eating exciting, accessible, and rooted in regional culinary culture. This launch with Malak Al Tawouk shows that plant-based chicken can deliver on both flavor and satisfaction across a variety of meals, from shawarma to salads to rice bowls,” Edward Hamod, Founder & CEO of Switch Foods added.

The new menu items are now available at all seven Malak Al Tawouk locations across the UAE and can be ordered through food delivery platforms Talabat, Careem, and Deliveroo.

Malak Al Tawouk, established in 1996, has expanded from Lebanon to 65 locations internationally, including Canada, Saudi Arabia, France, Iraq, Qatar, and the UAE.

The brand is known for its marinated chicken wrapped in Lebanese bread, but has diversified its menu to include burgers, platters, and healthy options.

Switch Foods produces plant-based meat alternatives that are GMO-free, soy-free, allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan, and halal-certified.

Their product range includes kabab, kafta, soujuk, minced meat, burger patties, and the newly launched chicken range featuring shawarma, nuggets, tenders, and chunks.

Switch Foods products are available at retailers including Spinneys, Carrefour, Click Cuisine, LuLu Hypermarket and Kibsons, as well as through delivery services Deliveroo, Careem and Talabat.