Emaar Development backlog crosses AED100bn as Q1 sales jump 28% to $4.5bn

Emaar Development promised to play a “transformative role in Dubai’s vision for the future” after the real estate giant delivered a stunning set of numbers in its first quarter financial results for 2025.

The majority-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties, which successfully launched 12 projects across all the masterplans during the quarter, achieved property sales of AED16.5 billion (US$4.5 billion). That’s an increase of 28 per cent over Q1 2024 sales of AED12.9 billion (US$3.5 billion).

Emaar Development’s record quarter

The company also reported that with record sales during Q1 2025, revenue backlog reached AED100.1 billion (US$27.3 billion) as of 31 March 2025 – an increase of 52 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year, indicating significant revenue in forthcoming years.

Revenue grew 43 per cent to AED5 billion (US$1.4 billion) in Q1 2025, while net profit (before tax) was up 49 per cent to AED2.8 billion (US$753 million).

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, commented: “The results we’ve achieved in Q1 2025 underscore our bold approach to redefining the future of real estate. This is not just about financial growth. It’s about reshaping the way people experience living, working, and thriving in our communities.

“Our focus on long-term sustainability, cutting-edge design, and seamless customer experiences has allowed us to stay ahead of the curve, even in a rapidly changing market.”

Looking forward, Alabbar said the company’s success in Q1 was just the beginning.

“Looking ahead, we are more committed than ever to fostering innovation in every aspect of our business. Our success in this first quarter is just the beginning, and we are ready to set new benchmarks in quality, connectivity, and community development,” Alabbar added.

“We will ensure that Emaar continues to play a transformative role in Dubai’s vision for the future.”

Developer of prime residential and commercial build-to-sell (BTS) assets in the UAE, Emaar Development is behind iconic freehold master-planned communities in Dubai, including Emirates Living, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate, Emaar South, Rashid Yachts & Marina, The Valley and The Oasis.

The company has delivered 76,000 residential units since 2002. Over 43,500 residential units are under development right now.