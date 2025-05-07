Real estate outperforms for IHC as Q1 revenue jumps 41.1% to $7.41bn

IHC, one of the world’s largest investment firms, continued to gain momentum across its diversified verticals as it recorded AED27.2 billion (US$7.41 billion) in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, a massive 41.1 per cent jump compared to the Q1 last year (AED19.3 billion/US$5.26 billion).

The most valuable listed company in the Middle East with a market capitalisation of AED879.6 billion (US$239.3 billion) reported a profit after tax (PAT) of AED4.1 billion (US$1.12 billion) with a net profit margin of 15.2 per cent.

The Abu Dhabi company said revenue growth was supported by positive contributions from key segments, but real estate was a standout with 53.3 per cent increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Sustained demand for existing inventory and successful new project launches contributed 42.5 per cent of IHC’s total revenue.

Hospitality & leisure also posted an impressive 96.6 per cent increase in revenue, driven by higher occupancy rates and robust demand across key assets, while the marine & dredging segment reported 18 per cent increase on project activity, diversification initiatives, and continued international expansion.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: “Our Q1 2025 performance reinforces the strength of IHC’s diversified model and the growing impact of our strategic investments across global markets.

“As we expanded our portfolio, we continued to drive improved operational performance and enhance recurring revenue streams, ensuring resilience and stability across our business segments.

“Beyond delivering strong financial results, we are shaping the industries of tomorrow through dynamic value networks. By connecting innovative businesses, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence, we are building a platform designed for sustained global relevance.”

IHC’s total assets stood at AED416.6 billion (US$113.44 billion) as of 31 March 2025, compared to AED401.8 billion (US$109.4 billion) at the end of 2024.

Among some of the major highlights for IHC Group in the first quarter were Multiply Group’s entry into European fashion retail by taking a 67.91 per cent controlling stake in Spain’s Tendam; Alpha Dhabi’s expansion in luxury hospitality by increasing its stake in NCTH to a controlling 73.7 per cent; Modon Holding’s entry to the London market through a 50 per cent JV in the 2 Finsbury Avenue development; PureHealth acquiring a 60 per cent stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group, Greece’s largest private healthcare provider.