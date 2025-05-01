Dubai Financial Market reports record trading activity as market capitalisation dips to $244bn

Dubai Financial Market has announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending on 31 March 2025, underpinned by record trading activity and sustained investor engagement.

During Q1 2025, DFM achieved its highest Average Daily Trading Value (ADTV) in more than a decade at AED663m ($180.5m), a 67 per cent year-on-year increase, alongside a 61 per cent surge in total traded value to AED41bn ($11.2bn), compared to AED25.5bn ($6.9bn) in Q1 last year.

Alongside this robust trading performance, DFM’s total consolidated revenue reached AED186.5m ($50.8m) in Q1 2025, compared to AED148.1m ($40.3m) in the same period of 2024.

Dubai Financial Market results

Revenue comprised AED86m ($23.4m) in operating income and AED100.5m ($27.4m) in investment returns and other income.

Net profit before tax stood at AED134.9m ($36.7m), compared to AED95.6m ($26m) in Q1 2024.

Total expenses excluding tax were AED51.6m ($14m), versus AED52.5m ($14.2m) in the prior-year period.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said: “DFM has maintained strong performance and high investor confidence, as reflected in record trading activity levels, despite evolving global market conditions.

“Our resilient and dynamic market environment continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global financial hub. We remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency, innovation, and creating sustainable opportunities for our stakeholders.”

Building on the positive momentum of 2024, DFM achieved its highest Average Daily Trading Value (ADTV) in more than a decade at AED663m ($180.5m), a 67 per cent increase compared to AED398m ($108.3m) in Q1 2024.

This was driven by robust trading volumes and strong capital inflows, despite global uncertainties impacting investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, the total market capitalisation of DFM-listed companies stood at AED897bn ($244.2bn) at the end of March 2025, representing a slight decline of 1 per cent compared to year-end 2024.

Average daily trades rose by 33 per cent year-on-year to 13,400 trades per day, underlining growing liquidity and active investor engagement.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “DFM’s record trading performance in the first quarter of 2025 is a clear reflection of the strength and growing depth of our market. Sustained trading activity, strong capital inflows, and increased participation from institutional and international investors demonstrate the continued trust in DFM and in Dubai’s vision as a global financial hub.

“As we move forward, we remain focused on building on this momentum, further enhancing liquidity, and creating value for all market participants”.

Investor interest remained strong, with DFM attracting 19,366 new investors during Q1 2025, 86 per cent of whom were foreign nationals. Foreign investors contributed 53 per cent of total trading value, with foreign ownership of market capitalisation remaining steady at 21 per cent.

Institutional investors continued to show increased confidence, accounting for 72 per cent of total trading value, up from 65 per cent in the same period last year, reinforcing DFM’s growing appeal to a diversified global investor base.