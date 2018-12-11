Dubai entrepreneur to reward social media users' good deeds with prizes

Egyptian-born American Mo Ismail – who is popularly known as ‘Mo Muscles’ – is a fitness expert, bodybuilder, actor and producer with over 195,000 followers on Instagram, which he often uses to collaborate with a number of fitness, lifestyle and entertainment brands in the UAE.

A Dubai-based entrepreneur and well-known social media personality has launched a new initiative to reward social media users for promoting good deeds and spreading positivity on their accounts.

Egyptian-born American Mo Ismail – who is popularly known as ‘Mo Muscles’ – is a fitness expert, bodybuilder, actor and producer with over 195,000 followers on Instagram, which he often uses to collaborate with a number of fitness, lifestyle and entertainment brands in the UAE.

He was among the local social media personalities profiled in “Follow Me”, the first independently made documentary from Dubai to be streamed on Netflix.

Speaking to Arabian Business, however, Ismail said that a recent period of isolation from social media allowed him to reflect on the platforms and what can be accomplished through them.

“I realised a lot of things. Social media can affect us in a negative way, but also in a positive way,” he said. “I always spread positive and good messages, but not a lot of action is being taken, and nobody is really doing anything. So I thought ‘do good, get rewarded’.”

The subsequent ‘World Peace’ initiative – being conducted with the hashtag #WPInitiative – will give weekly rewards to social media users who upload pictures or video of them doing something that benefits the community and other people – or even animals - along with the hashtag and a tag for @MoMuscles.

“We’ll reward people with product and gifts, accessories that we offer,” Ismail noted. “I started contacted companies I personally work with. All of them really liked it, and other brands are getting involved like hotels and watch manufacturers.”

The weekly giveaways, Ismail explained, will continue for “the rest of his life”.

The initiative, Ismail explained, is partly in response to what he believes is a negative trend of promoting what he termed “degrading content”.

“All we end up seeing is time wasting, shallow stuff,” he said. “We need people promoting good through their own channels and inspiring others to do so.”

Ismail added that he’s already reached out to a number of other ‘influencers’ in Dubai, who he said have “loved the idea”.

Ultimately, Ismail said he believes the initiative will also have the added benefit of changing local and global perceptions about Dubai and its residents.

“Within the Dubai digital world, and we see this with people that live here and people that come here, people view Dubai as this glamorous, seven-star city, and it is,” he said. “But people never focus on the great initiatives that Dubai seems to lead.”

“It’s not just about skyscrapers, the nightlife and the beaches,” he added. “I want Dubai to be a model example of a great city where we live in harmony and help each other out. We have great powers to make change. We sometimes just don’t use that power wisely.”