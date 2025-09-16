DMCC launches new coffee hub in Dubai as $200bn global industry faces transformation

Dubai freezone DMCC has officially launched the Mezzanine level at DMCC Coffee Centre — a premium new 500sqm space designed to support international market access, innovation, and business growth for members and coffee stakeholders.

The new facility features 16 private offices for lease, flexible hot-desking options, and a members-only espresso bar for product demonstrations and guest hosting.

The expansion comes as demand grows for integrated infrastructure to support producers, specialty roasters, and SME traders across the global coffee value chain.

Dubai coffee industry

Alongside the launch, DMCC published its latest Future of Trade special edition report on the coffee sector, valued at over $200bn in revenues and $26bn in global trade, noting that more than two billion cups of coffee are consumed daily worldwide.

The report highlights how climate threats, shifting consumer preferences, and new value chain dynamics are reshaping the global coffee map.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Coffee is far more than a commodity; it is part of our identity in the Arab world and a cornerstone of the global economy, with a retail market well above $200bn and around two billion cups enjoyed every day.

“Today, more than 25m farmers, mostly smallholders, depend on coffee, and the sector stands at an inflection point: building direct producer to consumer corridors, retaining more value at origin through climate smart agriculture, and adopting digital tools, from AI-enabled traceability to the tokenization of real-world assets.”

World of Coffee Dubai 2025 will see some of the world’s rarest drinks auctioned

He added that Dubai’s role is evolving beyond redistribution, noting that World of Coffee Dubai 2025 attracted more than 17,000 visitors and set record auction prices for rare lots.

With the MENA coffee market projected at $11.5bn, DMCC aims to position Dubai as a leading stage for specialty coffee innovation.

Mike Butler, Associate Director – Coffee, DMCC, said: “Our newly fitted-out mezzanine level is a physical expression of our commitment – part of our broader strategy to support our coffee ecosystem and Dubai as a global coffee hub.”

According to DMCC’s Future of Trade report, several major forces will shape the industry’s future:

New trade corridors: Rising demand from China and Asia-Pacific

Rising demand from China and Asia-Pacific Value retention at origin: Local roasting and branding in Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Mexico

Local roasting and branding in Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Mexico Digitalisation: Blockchain, AI monitoring, and tokenised trading to boost trust and reduce risk

Blockchain, AI monitoring, and tokenised trading to boost trust and reduce risk Climate-smart agriculture: Adoption of drought-resistant varietals, agroforestry, and regenerative practices

Adoption of drought-resistant varietals, agroforestry, and regenerative practices Changing consumer habits: Gen Z fuelling demand for specialty, sustainable, and premium coffee

The report recommends scaling climate-smart agriculture, digitising supply chains, and building trade infrastructure in hubs like Dubai to cut emissions, streamline logistics, and improve traceability.