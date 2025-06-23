Wealthbrix launches in DIFC to target rising demand from UAE’s next-gen millionaires and UHNWIs

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has welcomed the launch of Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited, a new independent wealth management firm in the UAE.

Wealthbrix Capital Partners brings more than 150 years of collective leadership experience and a track record of managing more than $30bn in assets for clients across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

The firm’s entry into the market coincides with a significant wealth shift, as the “Great Wealth Transfer” is expected to redistribute up to $100tn globally by 2050, including $1tn in the GCC.

Wealthbrix Capital Partners in DIFC

In 2024 alone, more than 6,700 new millionaires relocated to Dubai, with more than 68,000 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) now based in the UAE.

This number is expected to surpass 98,000 in the next five years.

Wealthbrix is strategically focused on Mid-Tier Millionaires (MTMs) with investable assets between $5m and $30m, and UHNWIs with more than $30m.

Together, these two segments account for nearly $55tn in global wealth — and are growing faster than the broader HNWI population.

Dr. Hamad Buamim, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited, said: “This is the Dubai moment – an inflection point where global capital, regional ambition, and client expectations are converging.

“Today’s wealth creators want more than access to products. They expect a partner who can build and preserve their legacy, support their ambitions, and provide unbiased, high-impact advice.”

Wealthbrix offers a client-first, independent model that combines:

Private wealth and asset management

Debt and equity advisory

In-house investment solutions across equities, fixed income, and real estate

Consolidated cloud-based reporting and risk management tools

The firm is fully licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and enters the market well-capitalised following an eight-figure USD equity round backed by global investors, including regional family offices and venture capital partners.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “We welcome Wealthbrix to DIFC’s growing ecosystem of firms shaping the future of wealth and asset management. As the city with the highest concentration of wealth in the region, DIFC continues to attract firms that bring confidence, innovation, and a broad range of perspectives to the sector.

“We look forward to supporting Wealthbrix growth as they contribute to the evolution of the region’s wealth management landscape.”

As part of its long-term strategy, Wealthbrix is developing a DIFC-based fund platform, supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda and further anchoring investment activity in the emirate.