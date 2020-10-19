Dubai is still hiring, but you need to stand out in the crowd

Dubai is still one of the only international hubs welcoming expats, with the other traditional expats hubs of Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, London and Sydney effectively closed currently.
Having lived and worked in Dubai for 12 years, and run a recruitment firm in the region for 10 years, I’ve seen the good times and the bad, namely the global financial crisis of 2008, the oil price crash in 2016 and the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.
The good news is that the UAE has always shown great resilience and a strong ability to bounce back.
Our business focuses on hiring in the marketing, communications, creative and the digital space. Here are some statistics from our Dubai office which show the landscape currently:
Overall there has been a 24 percent increase in orders compared to March
Communications have been consistent all year, there has been a five percent increase in new job orders in corporate and public affairs. However, consumer PR hiring is down.
In the digital space, social, performance and UX/UI creative are strong with 10 percent growth compared to March
Advertising is suffering, with media and creative 30 percent down since March
One point to note is that work in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi is up by 23 percent
The market is increasingly competitive. Aside from a spike in available candidates due to retrenchments, the UAE still has an open border policy with new people arriving in country and many actively looking to relocate.
I see many CVs and to help make yours stand out in such a competitive market here are my do’s and don’ts:
Format – font size, type, spacing, headings all the same. Never use the italic font
Have a one paragraph intro summary about yourself at the top
Structure – three sub headlines for each job. Role, Responsibilities and Achievements
Dates – make sure they all make sense. If a role is contract or full time, make that clear
Grammar – write in full, never in slang or any form of text speak
Spelling – proofread, ask someone to read your CV
No gimmicks, no pictures, no colours, no pie charts etc…never
Let’s not read a novel – two pages, three maximum
Photos – In 2020 photos should not be required on a CV
Contact information – address, phone and email – avoid a quirky email that draws the wrong conclusions
Save your CV with your name and surname as the file name
Tailor your CV to the job opportunity. Do so every time
List interests and hobbies – Make it interesting. Things like socialising, football and swimming don’t really help. Saying something like: team sports and keeping fit shows a healthy mind and competitive edge. Travelling and experiencing new cultures shows your adaptability and hunger to learn.
Your CV tells a story, don’t make it dull. You need to get this right and stand out.
Justin McGuire, Co-Founder of international recruitment firm – DMCG Global.
By ITP
More of this topic
Dubai is still hiring, but you need to stand out in the crowd
Justin McGuire, co-founder of international recruitment firm DMCG Global, gives his view on the UAE jobs markets, and top tips to make your CV stand out
Dubai is still one of the only international hubs welcoming expats, with the other traditional expats hubs of Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, London and Sydney effectively closed currently.
Having lived and worked in Dubai for 12 years, and run a recruitment firm in the region for 10 years, I’ve seen the good times and the bad, namely the global financial crisis of 2008, the oil price crash in 2016 and the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.
The good news is that the UAE has always shown great resilience and a strong ability to bounce back.
Our business focuses on hiring in the marketing, communications, creative and the digital space. Here are some statistics from our Dubai office which show the landscape currently:
The market is increasingly competitive. Aside from a spike in available candidates due to retrenchments, the UAE still has an open border policy with new people arriving in country and many actively looking to relocate.
I see many CVs and to help make yours stand out in such a competitive market here are my do’s and don’ts:
Your CV tells a story, don’t make it dull. You need to get this right and stand out.
Justin McGuire, Co-Founder of international recruitment firm – DMCG Global.
Follow us on
Latest News