Empowering mothers on their business endeavours

As we write this piece, we come across the website of Canadian NGO Women in Tech World. On its homepage, the company flashes a header that hits a nerve: “25 percent of the tech industry is women. And they get paid $7,000 less annually*”.

This statement, although relevant to our region as well, doesn’t sum up all the challenges women face in the tech industry. Discrimination and obstacles face women on many levels, not only in terms of unequal pay.

There are also challenges related to a male-dominated workplace, a discriminatory corporate culture, uneven retention rates and promotions, and of course, a consistent feeling that women should prove themselves more to keep their positions, whether employees or founders.

If it’s not peer pressure among employees, pressure comes from the tech industry itself, and male entrepreneurs not taking business women seriously.

While women in the tech industry face substantial challenges overall, being entrepreneurs makes it even more complex and even that’s not the end. Worse yet is them being mothers.

That’s three layers of misconceptions to deal with; three layers of stress to manage; three layers of hard work to process; and – just for you to see the light at the end of the tunnel – three times more rewarding.

So, if mompreneurs navigating through the tech world can make it through the day, any woman can in any field. There are four tips we’d share to empower moms who are trying to make it in the business world!

Don’t succumb to societal pressure – Believe in yourself

There is an immense wave of criticism that any mother, set out to build her business, will face; the society will say you can’t, you won’t, you shouldn’t.

They might also say you won’t be able to deliver on your projects while choking under family responsibilities, that you will compromise a healthy living and fail with keeping up with your children.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to remember – what “they” say doesn’t really matter. It’s what YOU do that does. Women and mothers especially, need to trust themselves and believe in their business vision. If that confidence is not present, the business world will easily crush spirits.

This doesn’t entitle women to believe that it will be smooth sailing, but which start-ups or businesses are? It is crucial for women to believe in their own potential, in their passion, and talent. It is the first step towards building a successful business.

Anything is possible when you get organised

After shutting the horns around and setting a firewall between yourself and the societal pressure, getting organised is paramount. One must accept the fact of having at least two full time jobs – being present as a mother and as an entrepreneur.

The solution is to master a plan that organises every single detail of a day. Don’t hesitate to get assistance from your support system (parents, siblings, partner, friend), and if such a system doesn’t exist, build one yourself. The important thing is for you to have a clear schedule where you give enough undivided attention to every role so you actually get things done.

Don’t be afraid of challenges, embrace them

As an entrepreneur, building a business is a challenging ordeal, regardless of gender. Being a mother brings along additional trials. The best way to minimise business confronts is to tackle key challenges even before launching a business.

This means having a 360-degree approach to your company by examining most (all, in an ideal world) of the challenging scenarios and contemplating ways of resolving them. This technique substantially alleviates the stress levels upon facing a challenge that you were unprepared for.

This makes you a “mompreneur”, not just a women entrepreneurs. This means you should expect all sorts of challenges in your role as a mother, too. The best way to go about this is to face one challenge at a time. True, some challenges are more complicated than others, and having a supportive partner does help.

However, you need to remember that you’re the captain of both ships, and you hold the keys to solving any problem that may arise. Keep in mind that open communication is the basis of problem-solving, whether with children, suppliers, or customers.

Always remember that a fulfilled mother sets the example for happy, fulfilled children

The final piece of advice that should empower women is: Let go of the guilt. You’re an exceptional human being who is trying her best to make it through the day. Launching a business is not selfish; it teaches your children great life values such as believing in themselves, pursuing their own happiness, having a sense of initiative, earning their own money, and confronting adversity.

If your children are old enough, include them in your business: ask for their opinion, talk to them about your passion, and run new ideas by them. This will bring you a great deal of comfort and will keep you close to them. Spare them the details, but involve them. This way, they will never feel like they’ve lost your attention or love.

There are millions of mothers around the world trying to prove themselves, and they deserve nothing but respect and admiration. Whether just starting or already sailing on your business adventure, mompreneur, be proud of yourself. Be sure of yourself. Be yourself.

If it happens that your self-confidence ever falters and your hope weakens, reach out for support to other women who are on the same journey. No one will support you more than another mother who knows what it’s like.

Nancy Najm and Lara Hamdan are co-founders of Cloudhoods