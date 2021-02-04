Why sustainability is the most important legacy I could leave behind in my business

We are entering into a new chapter, a post-COVID era, with more focus on a sustainable, clean and green future for the planet.

For decades, environmental agencies have been pushing for a global commitment to focus on carbon, water, youth employment and sustainable living and the pandemic has surely pushed these discussions to the forefront.

With fewer planes in the air, industrial and power plants closed and cars locked in garages, climate experts predicted that the level of greenhouse gas emissions could drop to levels not seen since World War II and we’ve all probably seen videos of shoals of fish returning to the canals in Venice, as the traditionally murky waters became clearer.

Sustainability is a growing social issue and every person is becoming more aware of the positive practices and how to act more responsibly.

Take the Gen’Zs for example, an overwhelming majority of them pay more for products and services that don’t deplete natural resources and are harmful to people, community and the environment.

Millennials and Gen’Zs are interested in companies that follow environmentally, socially and culturally positive practices. From general travellers, to shoppers, to food connoisseurs, sustainable practices make an organisation stand out and create loyal customers.

As a father, business leader and a responsible human being my mandate has been to ensure a sustainable future on a personal front and throughout our businesses.

Hashoo Group has been implementing positive sustainable practices at a corporate level and throughout its various businesses across hospitality, retail and F&B by investing in sustainable and environmentally meaningful businesses.

The environment has always been one of our core priorities. Therefore, at the end of 2019, we were the first ones to team up with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Pakistan to plant 5,000 saplings (as phase one) in Islamabad as part of the Prime Minister’s 10 billion tree tsunami programme.

We have to protect our communities and environment in order to ensure that the destinations remain protected and vibrant for generations of travellers.

Mindful use of resources and community development for sustainable services is of huge significance to the hospitality industry.

In 2017, we introduced ‘green meetings’ and ‘green teams’ at all our properties in an effort to bring various stakeholders to think green with SOPs introduced to manage and monitor the progress of these. This has proven to be a very effective way of engaging employees in different sectors across the business.

According to 2019 Sustainable Travel Report by Booking.com 70 percent of travellers said they would be more likely to book accommodation if they knew if it was eco-friendly. Around 55 percent reported being more determined to make sustainable travel choices compared to the previous year.

Both Marriott hotels in Islamabad and Karachi partake in MESH (Marriott Environmental Sustainability Hub) and are monitored through Sustain Responsible Operations (SRO) tracker, which allows Marriott International to better assess the environmental impact and strategy across the portfolio.

Carbon, water and energy intensity are monthly calculated and monitored for improvements. Marriott International has joined global efforts to reduce carbon emissions by committing 30 percent reduction by 2025 (from a 2016 baseline).

Under the umbrella of Hashoo Foundation, there are number of start-ups that generate income for rural communities while producing eco-friendly products.

One such start-up is called Organiks, which produces and supplies nutritional cosmetics and food products created by women micro entrepreneurs also trained by Hashoo Foundation.

The foundation has also launched SMaRT Farm project which uses reclaimed and desalinated land to grow agricultural products.

Hashoo Group is also proud to have invested in the EveryWater project, which addresses the ever-increasing disparity in the global water supply and demand. The team is currently working on testing and approvals with an aim to launch in 2021.

Here is a three-step, easy to adapt guideline on how business owners can swiftly transform their businesses to be eco-friendly:

Partner with employees: Revisit corporate strategy and invest the time in training employees on the importance of sustainable practices. Assign ‘green teams’ who can become advocates of conservation and cleaner environment.

You’d be surprised how employees will be inspired by the organisation’s initiative and also offer ideas for sustainable practices within their own departments. Peer to peer education is the best way to create word of mouth positive messaging within the company.

Encourage employees to take alternative, green transport instead of flying. You can also limit the need to travel by organising virtual meetings and conferences.

As we have witnessed in 2020 that business can easily continue without having to leave your space. Therefore, reducing air travel by 25 percent per year, you are making a huge difference in preventing CO2 emissions.

Water and electricity conservation: From energy efficient faucets, toilets and lighting are of the simpler was to save cost as well as conserve the resources.

From central operations, especially in the hospitality industry, to kitchen equipment, automated energy management systems are critical to ensure smart consumption, without jeopardising guest experience.

Supply chains: Your supply chain should also be informed of your sustainable strategy. Create a list of eco-friendly vendors and make it a priority to use companies that use sustainable business practices.

Encourage your team leaders or ‘green leaders’ to negotiate contracts and add clauses that include a commitment to sustainability.

As the climate crisis grows, the need for sustainable development has never been higher. Every business, big or small, needs to prioritise sustainable living at workplace and at home.

Murtaza Hashwani is Deputy Chairman & CEO of Hashoo Group