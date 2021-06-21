Shaping the future of Abu Dhabi: placing people at the core of urban strategy

The global pandemic has reshaped the way we live and highlighted the need for sustainability, putting into question what future urban environments will look like.

I firmly believe that the core of any urban strategy must be its people: the global pandemic has resulted in fundamental shifts in the way we socialise, interact and undertake trade and commerce, which will have permanent and lasting impacts for people and places.

In order to lead as innovators and remain competitive on the global stage, cities must build inspiring places, create resilience, foster inclusive communities and provide seamless and safe connectivity.

We believe Abu Dhabi has a significant opportunity to plan ahead and set a precedent for future cities in these areas, building on the incredible work that has already been done.

Inspiring places

Socio-political, technological, economic and environmental changes are driving a re-think in how communities can remain strong, vibrant and competitive without losing social cohesion and connection to place. Abu Dhabi is in an enviable position when it comes to reimagining the built environment in a changing world, as some of the city’s ageing buildings present an opportunity to repurpose them and reimagine the role of public and private spaces with community needs as the top priority.

It’s also very important to use the built environment to create a differentiated identity — when you come to Abu Dhabi, you should know you’re in Abu Dhabi. This, in turn, creates a quality of life that encourages people to stay and put down roots.

Ultimately, building an inspiring place means putting people at the very centre, and designing with their needs in mind at all times.

Resilience

As natural, economic, environmental and health shocks emerge, communities must be able to adapt quickly, while protecting people and giving them hope for a positive future – as we have seen from the coronavirus crisis.

In the specific example of the UAE, the country has accelerated its food security strategy, pushing the issue to the top of its agenda. The UAE imports around 80-90 percent of its food and currently ranks 31st on the Global Food Security Index. However, the government has set a goal to top the list by 2051 and reach the top ten in 2021.

In line with this, there is strong focus on innovation in the food industry, sustainable agricultural practices and investing in the right technology. Achieving a greater degree of food security will not only support the UAE’s drive towards self-sufficiency and build its resilience in the face of future shocks, but also offer commercial opportunities.

As for the future of energy production, the UAE is aiming to increase clean energy and reduce the carbon footprint of power generation, which means that innovation and continued investment in future energy, water production and agriculture are key.

We therefore expect to see – and encourage – investment in alternative energy sources, solar farms on roofs and more water capture devices, as well as more green space in the built environment.

To make life in Abu Dhabi more sustainable and enjoyable, the future of the community and the health and well-being of people lies is greenery, in every sense of the word.

Inclusive communities

A large part of what we do at GHD centres around achieving balanced social, environmental and economic outcomes. We believe it’s crucial to meet fundamental human needs – health, education, affordable housing, employment, a safe and enriched community life – in an environmentally sustainable way.

Achieving a balanced approach to urbanisation is something that economic hubs such as Abu Dhabi are in a position to spearhead, and it will not only benefit the city’s existing community, but also attract the community of the future. The economic incentive simply isn’t enough anymore; a future-led city needs to offer more to attract talent, as these people will most likely be purpose-led with a desire to be part of something that is contributing to a better world.

Therefore, building a strong education system, healthcare provision, investment in innovation and new ways of thinking are all key to creating truly balanced and inclusive communities.

Connectivity

People have a fundamental need to connect with each other, but recent events have exposed connectivity vulnerabilities and plans to improve physical connectivity infrastructure around the world have been delayed or even abandoned.

However, connectivity is virtual as well as physical, and so we have seen an acceleration in the implementation of data centres across the UAE. It’s very important that Abu Dhabi maintains this momentum, as without real change and significant investment in connectivity, people will become dissatisfied and potentially relocate.

Investment in connectivity also benefits the wider economy. Take the example of the Abu Dhabi metro system that is in planning again: good transport infrastructure will generate further confidence in the development community, as well as expanding the potential development radius.

If there are the means for people to reach an area, the development opportunities there will naturally open up. The metro network will also transform how and where people travel, improving the ease of access to community resources like healthcare and schools. Physically connecting communities is a key step towards equality and is vitally important.

To achieve its economic growth ambitions and lead as a world city, Abu Dhabi needs to build a more sustainable society that promotes communities built around people. The city has already achieved great things – GHD has recently played a part in some hugely important people-focussed projects here – but we believe the best is yet to come. This will involve investment into greater self-sufficiency for natural resources, high-quality transport and communication links, and a balanced approach to development that considers people, planet and profit.

By taking a truly people-centric approach to design, Abu Dhabi can create sustainable future communities that put human experience at the forefront, which is what will create real distinction.David Kinniburgh, regional general manager – UAE, for GHD