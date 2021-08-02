Envisioning a new framework for CEO communications

If there is one thing that the year 2020 necessitated, it was authentic, timely and clear communication from CEOs. In what can only be described as a tumultuous year, business leaders were expected to come to the fore and lead from the front as never before.

We have moved past the point where CEOs are simply seen as operators who need to make sure that the trains run on time and dividends are paid out to shareholders. The statement from the Business Roundtable in 2019 made it clear that the needle on the compass has now shifted to prioritising employees and communities, as much as customers and shareholders.

CEOs are now called on to inspire, connect and speak out on issues that may be unrelated to their core business. Questions surrounding sustainable and ethical sourcing, and fostering an equitable and inclusive culture, are gradually being tied to business performance metrics.

Today, a host of stakeholders require reassurance about the health of the business. Company culture is invariably set from the top and employees look to their leader, charged with righting the ship when things go awry, for guidance and to assuage any doubts. At the end of the day, the buck stops with the CEO.

Our new environment calls for overhauling the conventional approach to CEO communications, emphasising the following points:

Authenticity and empathy are your strongest allies

Who can forget the late Arne Sorenson’s heartfelt message to Marriott employees in April 2020, in the midst of treatment for pancreatic cancer, struggling to hold back tears as he broke the news that many of them would have to be laid off?

In the middle of what was undoubtedly a dark chapter for Marriott, and the wider hospitality industry, the CEO of the company did not mince words or distance himself from the plight of the workers under his charge.

This is the crux of the matter. This is what modern communication, grounded in empathy, should look like. When speaking to your stakeholders, bring your complete and authentic self to work. It’s the ones that do who resonate and live long in the public’s memory.

Visual interactions can mean everything and are the key to creating a strong impression with both internal and external audiences

Read the room

Over the years, I’ve seen several CEOs fall victim to tunnel vision when communicating with their employees. Whether intentionally or unintentionally, they tend to speak from the perspective of ‘corporate HQ’ and this may end up alienating a large portion of the employee base.

The stakes are even higher if you have offices and operations across the globe. In that scenario, it’s imperative to be aware of regional developments. Don’t simply tie things to your own neck of the woods.

Be cognisant of the news cycle and what’s happening around the world. No-one expects you to be a renaissance man or woman but make an effort to know what’s happening around the organisation. Remember that no man is an island. The last thing you want to come off as is cold, distant, uninformed, detached or indifferent.

Be as visual as possible

In this largely remote environment, visual interactions can mean everything and are the key to creating a strong impression with both internal and external audiences.

If you are putting out a quote through a social post, make sure that it’s accompanied by a photo. In virtual townhalls, make sure to present yourself on camera. Do not hide behind boilerplate emails and memos. Show your audience that there is a name and face behind the messaging and the organisational vision. The quote “A picture speaks a thousand words” rings true here.

Get personal

Part of the process of building credibility and endearing yourself to an audience is narrating your own stories and experiences. As a CEO, remember that you are not merely a vehicle for company news. There are separate company-specific channels for that.

Use anecdotes and personalise your messaging. Talk about what inspires you, what motivates you to come to work every day, the latest book or article on your reading list, your hobbies, your fears, and so on.

Don’t just engage in ‘corporate speak’. Present yourself as a person that your employees and customers can relate to.

Be interactive with your employees

Remember that conversation is a two-way street and the most rewarding communication is one where you actively encourage an open forum with your employees.

Frontline staff are the best indicators of the pulse of an organisation, so it’s important to engage with them and solicit feedback as much as possible. According to a global FleishmanHillard study, 66 percent of respondents said that they need more and better communication from their employer.

In the midst of the current economic and social climate, strive to be the leader who makes that happen and actively champions an open, transparent culture within the organisation. Microsoft Teams meetings, where attendance is limited to a small number of employees, can be a good opportunity for employees to ask any questions and also share a bit about themselves.

Highlight achievements

During times of complexity, I’ve seen instances where well-intentioned CEOs are loathe to share any positive news i.e. industry awards, customer wins or better-than-expected financial results, for fear of coming off as tone-deaf to employees and customers who may be undergoing trials and tribulations of their own.

While this is well-advised in many situations and I would certainly stress a degree of caution, treat these instances on a case-by-case basis.

Remember that spreading positivity can go a long way and plays an immeasurable part in boosting morale. News about a healthy financial picture and winning new customers emphasises the overall wellbeing of the business, giving stakeholders a sense of renewed hope and purpose.

Over the years, the heads of corporations are becoming viewed less as ‘captains of industry’ and more as community leaders, as well as social influencers, to an extent.

In the years to come, CEOs will be expected to grapple with an even wider raft of issues that have implications for a large swathe of society. They will be questioned on their approach to sustainable sourcing and environmentally friendly supply chains, as much as delivering value to customers. They will be expected to have plans in place championing equality and social inclusion, as much as exceeding quarterly profits.

The need for more human and purposeful conversation from business leaders has never been more important. No longer can CEOs simply afford to sit on the sidelines. Public perception and the modern consumer’s buying decisions have increasingly become contingent on the values of a company.

According to Weber Shandwick’s The State of Corporate Reputation in 2020 report, 58 percent of CEOs said that a company’s overall reputation was tied to its ability to communicate and deliver upon its mission, vision and values.

Who better than the chief executive to seize the reins and ensure that this mandate is being fulfilled to the greatest extent possible?

Adnan Bashir, senior manager for Global Corporate Communications, Hansen Technologies