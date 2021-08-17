How to be agile and adaptable in the ever-changing business landscape

To lead in today’s world means you need to be more about showing directions not just destination, and those directions are no longer set in stone. Having the ability and courage to reset in order to stay relevant is an important skill to master. Unlike the ‘old’ days it’s not about getting a job with a certain set of core skills and doing said job consistently.

With ever changing trends, needs and digital developments the skillset for all positions are always evolving. You can never stop learning and developing, so what are the top tips for getting ahead of the game?

What needs to change

Establishing what needs to change will require you to have a bit of a reality check. What isn’t working? Are you missing out on certain pitches or not getting noticed any more?

Knowing where there are gaps in your knowledge or a need for change is the first step in making that much-needed step up.

Don’t wait to be told

It shouldn’t take your boss, colleague or client to tell you that something needs to change. As good leaders in what you do you must always be on the look-out for ways in which you can continue to re-invent yourself on a weekly or even daily basis.

Finding where the gaps are in your knowledge or leadership can only come from within. If someone has to tell you, it may already be a little late.

Reputation management

One thing that everyone should always be aware of is what their reputation is in the market they are trying to develop or lead in. This isn’t about Googling yourself; it goes beyond that. It is about what your perception is in your field, and how others value your leadership well beyond Googling.

Maybe there is something you are doing when it comes to leadership that is frustrating people. How can you change that? Without knowing these details to start with, it is very hard to know how to develop them.

You aren’t alone

Admitting you want to learn, develop or adapt is only the first step. Knowing what to do next is the most important challenge.

This may require you to ask for help, which many people find very difficult, but knowing your worth and accepting that you can always learn is a good skill to master. Reach out to those that can support you in your next steps, be it your boss, a new training course or maybe just a better computer, many things big or small can go a long way to your ongoing development.

Set tangible goals

Rather than just waking up one day and deciding to change, you need to really look at this with a full plan in mind. What do I want to change, and by when?

Having a goal to work towards allows for a manageable timeframe, which means you won’t rush this development and gives those that are supporting you a reasonable expectation on what will be required from their side to help you develop.

Reinventing yourself and continuing to learn and transform is key if you want to sustain your leadership and be at the top of your game. You can never stop learning, remember that.

Hanane Benkhallouk – award winning entrepreneur, founder and executive director of Sustain Leadership Consultancy.