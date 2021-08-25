Building a sustainable future in the GCC

When it comes to environmental impact, the usual suspects are fuel-guzzling airplanes and vehicles, mega factories, or polluting industries. However, few realise that the construction sector, responsible for the buildings we live, work and play in, is a significant contributor to carbon emissions.

According to research, building and construction are responsible for 39 percent of all carbon emissions in the world, with operational emissions (from energy used to heat, cool and light buildings) accounting for 28 percent. The balance 11 percent comes from embodied carbon emissions – associated with the construction processes as part of the whole building lifecycle.

The construction sector is acting urgently to fix this. The World Green Building Council (WGBC) has issued a bold new vision for how buildings and infrastructure around the world can reach 40 percent less embodied carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve 100 percent net zero emissions by 2050.

However, adopting sustainable construction methods is not without challenges. Sustainable construction methods are perceived to cost much more at the outset than traditional building. Adopting green building methodologies in a sluggish market is challenging, when construction companies are under pressure to value engineer and reduce costs where possible.

Almost 40 percent of UAE-based companies have reported that affordability was the greatest challenge in adopting sustainable construction practices and policies. Nearly 50 percent of construction firms across the Middle East have stated that they expect green buildings to incur higher primary production costs.

However, green buildings actually make sound business sense over the long term, delivering greater returns on investment (RoI). Investors in a green building value the worth of their asset at least 7 percent more than a traditionally built building, which is due to the reduced operating costs of energy-efficient buildings. According to research, the use of the latest sustainable technologies in construction processes could potentially deliver a remarkable €410 billion [$482 billion] annually in cost savings on global energy spending.

In view of this, the construction industry is more committed to building a sustainable future. Promoting sustainability and reducing emissions is front of mind for everyone involved. Internationally agreed standards for measuring various criteria and working towards reduced carbon emissions are the means to do that.

As a step towards a sustainable future, AMANA – through its subsidiary DuBox – manufactures pre-finished volumetric concrete modular buildings off-site. This pre-finished concrete modular building technique was used at the Red Sea Development project, one of the most ambitious tourism initiatives in Saudi Arabia. Entire buildings are manufactured off-site in the DuBox factory, reducing overall carbon footprint and preserving the site’s pristine conditions.

Modular construction decreases the need for manpower by up to 30 percent, making it an ideal solution in the pandemic and post-pandemic environment. It enables far lower wastage rates than an open construction site, potentially reducing material waste by up to 30 percent and improving the work safety environment by up to 70 percent.

Modules are trucked pre-finished to the job sites, where they are installed, taking lesser time and using fewer materials to complete a project as compared to conventional construction. Even the quality is better, as modules are manufactured in a factory environment, ensuring consistency in material and finishes.

Furthermore, various types of smart meters are installed in the modules at the factory allowing the end user of the building to monitor online the water and power consumption, among other parameters such as temperature, humidity and Co2 levels.

Smart meters enable the end-user to measure, manage, and automate the pod’s energy consumption. Wireless Internet of Things (IOT) sensors push data to our secure cloud server allowing for data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based energy optimisation.

Sustainability is the future of the construction. It has gained considerable traction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With disrupted supply chains, localisation has proved to be vital in achieving business continuity. As many raw materials have been impossible to source, indigenous businesses accelerated innovation in sustainable alternatives.

From solar panels to generate electricity and smart windows that ensure passive cooling, to roofs that harvest rainwater and greywater recycling – innovations in construction are ensuring a greener future. Disruptive technologies such as 3D printing, generative design, and prefabrication are all making construction more sustainable – and they are being increasingly adopted.

A new legislation in Dubai supports the emirate’s strategic target to ensure that 25 percent of its buildings are constructed using 3D printing technology by 2030. The decree also intends to promote Dubai as a regional and international hub for 3D printing technology; to improve efficiencies in construction, reduce waste and spur economic growth.

Such initiatives will go a long way toward driving sustainability in construction. With continued innovation and the adoption of disruptive technologies, we can remain optimistic about building a greener future.

Riad Bsaibes, president and CEO of AMANA Investments.