Digital adoption drives healthcare in the Middle East

Technologies and advancements in edge and metro infrastructures now make it possible to have near zero-delay data transmission, allowing network providers to help transform the healthcare industry and improve patient care.

Digital healthcare and telemedicine are certainly not new. The Middle East was embracing digital transformation trends in the healthcare sector even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Regional demand, especially from an increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic illnesses and require remote delivery of medical services, had been rising for some time. This, coupled with the rapid penetration of digital tools and solutions into everyday life, has been forcing healthcare leaders to accelerate the development of digital healthcare to facilitate the improvement of patient care through digitalisation.

Digitalisation will help advance telemedicine

Telemedicine, in its modern form, started in the 1960s in large part driven by the military and space technology sectors, as well as a few individuals using readily available commercial equipment, and has quickly become the norm. Patients who previously felt connecting to a doctor virtually over a call or a video was impersonal, now see this technology as the most convenient option. Remote healthcare and surgeries have made it possible for patients to receive treatments in the comfort of their homes and preferred locations.

Moreover, the proliferation of smart wearable devices has allowed healthcare professionals to collect real-time patient data and provide accurate telemedical services. Several initiatives by regional health organisations have further endorsed the adoption of eHealth solutions while stimulating market growth. Telemedicine is expected to grow even after the pandemic as advanced technologies such as AI, cloud computing, picture archiving, and communication system (PACS) see increasing adoption across regional healthcare institutions.

The UAE’s health regulators are increasingly considering the adoption of new, smart technologies to modernise its healthcare ecosystem. The country is predicted to add $182 billion to its economy by 2035 on the back of accelerated AI adoption, further contributing to fulfilling its goal of becoming a leading, global technology hub for healthcare, according to KPMG’s Healthcare Perspectives report released in September 2020.

Emerging technology in the healthcare space

However, telemedicine is not the only technology-related initiative that is transforming the healthcare system in the region. The six technologies that fit the emerging technology definition – AI, IoT, blockchain, chatbot, 5G and AR – are contributing to digital economies in the GCC. Gulf countries are some of the leading nations globally in adopting emerging technologies as they established ambitious national ICT strategies even before the global pandemic.

In 2017, UAE established the National AI Programme and appointed the world’s first minister for AI to focus on investment and application of AI. Covid-19 has further fast-tracked digitalisation across sectors such as education and healthcare in GCC countries.

These innovative technologies have proved vital in helping to combat Covid-19. 3D printing is being used to produce medical equipment, while scientists monitor the spread of the virus using big data tools.

To further leverage the capabilities of digital healthcare and telemedicine, 5G will play an important role and allow for more doctor’s visits, such as surgeries or testing, to occur directly in the patient’s home. These 5G networks will offer high speeds and low latencies, which ensures the safety of performing medical examinations and procedures without putting lives at risk. Thus, 5G is critical for telemedicine services to truly become mainstream in the GCC and wider Middle East regions.

Edge Cloud can also amplify 5G capabilities, bringing compute closer to where it’s required, making near-real-time access to digital healthcare applications possible. This evolving next-generation metro and edge network relies on data-driven automation and intelligence coupled with an open architecture to adapt to demands as they arise and provide the connectivity required for these new applications.

New technology challenges

In order for the healthcare industry to benefit from the latest digital tools, the existing network will need some enhancements to handle the data deluge and stressed bandwidths.

Hospitals have been creating a multitude of new applications in order to continue their practices in a virtual setting, while still providing quality care. These new systems, which include hosting video calls with patients for virtual check-ins and even performing some surgeries, adds pressure to the hospital’s bandwidth.

Virtualised edge data centers will allow medical professionals to serve more patients remotely.

Additionally, many necessary hospital devices are already utilising the hospital’s network. Adding the congestion to the network for virtual visits can cause additional delays in doctor to patient communications and data transfer, making the virtual process more difficult and less practical.

Although utilising digital and telemedicine is extremely convenient for many patients, the applications and services needed for this to be practical, everyday use, require a fast and reliable edge and metro network infrastructure. A metro network infrastructure utilises Ethernet as the protocol for enabling broadband applications and connects devices within a large campus, such as a hospital.

The role of the Network Edge in Digital Healthcare

The edge data center also plays a critical role in medical settings receiving access to latency-sensitive applications. Deploying small data centers (edge data centers) closer to the end-user enables low-latency service delivery and a faster, more reliable network experience for the hospital and its patients.

By automating part of the Edge Cloud via software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualisation (NFV), and open application programming interfaces (APIs), providers are able to control and secure their networks in a simplified way. Overall, virtualised edge data centers will allow medical professionals to serve more patients remotely and can evolve their services to offer even more to support the healthcare institution.

The regional healthcare system is in the midst of a technology-driven transformation. Powered by a robust, open, and automated edge network, it can provide best-in-class services to a greater number of patients. A smarter and more efficient healthcare system is not just beneficial for doctors and patients, but also for society at large, ushering in the next wave of innovation.

Azz-Eddine Mansouri, General Manager at Ciena Middle East.