The rise of 5G, IoT and its security implications for consumers

With the implementation of 5G, the United Arab Emirates is well on its way to becoming a hyper-connected country that paves the way for exciting innovation, evidenced by being ranked third globally in the ‘Most Connected Countries’ index.

The rise of 5G technology will be crucial to improve the quality of government and utility services by enhancing public safety, health and sustainability. According to a new report from GSMA, 5G will enable 60 million connections in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by 2025.

It is not just that 5G promises to boost efficiency and unleash the potential of automation, but it will also open up a wide range of new possibilities to experiment with, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

While adopting this technology will help the region achieve their digital transformation goals, it is also vital for governments and organisations to protect their infrastructure and adjust their approach to security to ensure there are no gaps in protection. In fact, 5G is so fast that it can compete with traditional wired services in most countries.

The establishment of 5G technology will also usher in another emerging technology that is a major part of our lives: The Internet of Things (IoT). It makes up a collection of devices that are connected to the internet, encompassing everything from laptops, smart TVs to photocopiers, refrigerators at home or even a coffee machine. When all these devices connect to the internet, it increases the “surface web” – the segment of the internet that allows consumers to interact with the endpoint devices.

The surge in IoT devices also opens-up these devices to several serious vulnerabilities. Users should always be aware that with an increased number of connected devices comes increased exposure for cybercriminals to commit identity theft.

Like with any emerging technology, it does come with its fair share of security challenges. In the case of 5G technology, it comes with security challenges for privacy, with personal data collected relating to our health, driving habits, and more. Indeed, the average time required to compromise a vulnerable IoT device connected to the Internet is now only five minutes.

One of the most significant security concerns is Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. These attacks often target internet-connected devices, and as 5G networks allow for an increase in connected devices, this leads to more attacks.

A large number of connected devices will make it easier to create botnets for DDoS attacks. A botnet is a network of hijacked computers infected with malware that are controlled by a single party, making the attacks even more extensive and impactful. With 5G’s increased transmission speeds, comes the higher chance a culprit will successfully transfer a small malicious code or quickly cover their tracks after intercepting traffic.

Both businesses and consumers are at risk from this type of attack. Business will need to increase security, but consumers will need to take action as well. I would recommend that users take their security and privacy into their own hands and subscribe to an identity protection solution (to protect their wider identity) alongside traditional anti-virus software.

