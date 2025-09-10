AB Majlis podcast: Protecting two lives with one shot

Vaccine hesitancy continues to pose a serious public health challenge, particularly when it comes to maternal immunisation. In the latest episode of AB Majlis, Nicole Abigael, Arabian Business journalist, sat down with Dr. Nawal Al Kaabi, Pediatrician and Infectious Diseases Consultant, Hayat Biotech; Adjuvant Professor, Khalifa University, to talk about the importance of maternal vaccines, common misconceptions, and the science-backed safety measures in place to protect both mothers and their babies.

Dispelling myths around maternal vaccines

One of the most persistent misconceptions Dr. Nawal highlights is the unfounded fear that vaccines can harm the fetus or cause complications for the mother. In some cases, both the public and even healthcare providers mistakenly treat maternal immunisation as optional.

“This is simply not true,” Dr. Nawal said. “We have decades of experience with vaccines like influenza and Tdap, and we know they are safe. Maternal immunisation is not a luxury, it is a necessity and should be the standard of care for all pregnant women.”

Another common myth is around vaccine efficacy. Some assume that vaccines given during pregnancy are less effective or unnecessary. However, as Dr. Nawal stresses, these vaccines are not only effective but often critical, especially when it comes to protecting newborns during their most vulnerable early months.

Maternal vaccines are proven, safe, and monitored

Dr. Nawal assures that vaccines go through rigorous testing before approval. “Any vaccine that is registered in countries like the UAE has gone through extensive clinical trials involving thousands of participants worldwide,” she explains.

Even after approval, these vaccines are monitored through a system known as pharmacovigilance. “This system is not run by pharmaceutical companies but overseen by national health authorities, who are responsible for monitoring and addressing any potential concerns. If a red flag appears, action is taken immediately,” she added. This robust safety net reinforces public trust and ensures long-term vaccine safety.

Why maternal immunistion matters

The rationale for maternal vaccination is clear and evidence-based: it protects both the mother and her unborn child. Newborns are especially susceptible to infections like pertussis, which can be fatal before the baby is old enough to receive their own vaccinations.

“We’ve seen deaths in infants under 2 months from vaccine-preventable diseases. Maternal vaccines are the only line of defense at that age,” Dr. Nawal emphasised.

The newly approved RSV vaccine is another milestone. After years of development and testing, it has proven safe and effective for pregnant women and protects newborns from a serious respiratory virus.

Dr. Nawal believes education is the key to improving uptake: “There are two parts- educating healthcare providers and raising public awareness.”

She pointed out that not all providers stay up to date with the latest vaccine recommendations. This gap can lead to missed opportunities for prevention. “We need healthcare providers to understand the latest data, the importance of maternal vaccines, and how these protect two lives at once.”

Meanwhile, public education must tackle misinformation head-on and emphasise that maternal vaccination is an essential part of antenatal care, not a secondary consideration.

Transparency builds trust

Side effects, when they occur, are usually mild and short-lived. According to Dr. Nawal, common symptoms like injection site pain, mild fatigue, or low-grade fever are manageable and far outweighed by the benefits.

In countries like the UAE, comprehensive monitoring systems are in place to detect and address any concerns quickly and transparently. This high level of oversight ensures that patients and providers can feel confident in the vaccines they use.

The message from Dr. Nawal is clear and consistent: maternal immunisation is one of the most effective ways to protect both mother and child from serious infectious diseases. Backed by science, proven by decades of data, and monitored by trusted authorities, these vaccines are a vital part of modern prenatal care.

“Maternal vaccination is not an option,” Dr. Nawal concludes. “It is a necessity.”

