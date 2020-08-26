Saad Hariri says he doesn't want to be nominated for Lebanese premier

Saad Hariri, Lebanon’s former premier close to Saudi Arabia, said he doesn’t want to be nominated to form a new government and that his party will name someone suitable for the post during consultations with the president.

Hariri, head of the Sunni-dominated Future bloc, accused his rivals of seizing on a new opportunity to “blackmail” him for their own personal interest, according to a statement Tuesday. He also asked politicians to stop considering his possible nomination.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has lobbied for Hariri to return to office, a few weeks after caretaker Premier Hassan Diab resigned in the face of mounting anger over the August 4 blast in Beirut. Reports in local media have said that the president had already rejected Hariri’s nomination.