By Bloomberg

Wed 26 Aug 2020 09:41 AM

By Bloomberg

Saad Hariri says he doesn't want to be nominated for Lebanese premier

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has lobbied for Hariri to return to office

Lebanon's former premier Saad Hariri.

Saad Hariri, Lebanon’s former premier close to Saudi Arabia, said he doesn’t want to be nominated to form a new government and that his party will name someone suitable for the post during consultations with the president.

Hariri, head of the Sunni-dominated Future bloc, accused his rivals of seizing on a new opportunity to “blackmail” him for their own personal interest, according to a statement Tuesday. He also asked politicians to stop considering his possible nomination.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has lobbied for Hariri to return to office, a few weeks after caretaker Premier Hassan Diab resigned in the face of mounting anger over the August 4 blast in Beirut. Reports in local media have said that the president had already rejected Hariri’s nomination.

Bloomberg

