By Gavin Gibbon

Sun 4 Oct 2020 04:14 PM

UAE-Bahrain trade returning to pre-coronavirus levels

Bahrain's trade for the first half of the year reached $10.4bn globally, down 2% on 2019

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Bahrain's overall global trade figures during H1 reduced by just two percent.

Trade between the UAE and Bahrain has returned to levels not seen since before the Covid-19 pandemic, with new figures revealing $936 million in bi-lateral commerce during the first half of the year.

June's figures showed the positive economic impact of support measures on the economies of both countries, with trade returning to $139.6 million – the highest levels since coronavirus struck the region in March this year.

The recent reopening of the King Fahd Causeway to transit traffic is expected to further boost trade numbers in the latter half of the year.

According to the new figures, Bahrain's overall trade for the year-half reached $10.4 billion globally, including $2.9 billion to other GCC nations.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the kingdom's overall global trade figures during H1 reduced by just two percent.

Exports to the GCC over the first half of the year represented 66 percent of the total figure, while imports to the kingdom from the rest of the GCC represented 34 percent of Bahrain's bilateral trade.

