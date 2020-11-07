UAE announces reforms to make country more expat-friendly

The UAE announced on Saturday a number of reforms to make personal and family laws in the country more expat-friendly.

A statement from the UAE federal government carried by state news agency WAM said the legal reforms were part of efforts to improve legislation and the investment climate in the country.

WAM said the UAE would also de-criminalise some acts which do not cause harm to others, with possible examples including alcohol consumption and consensual sex outside marriage, Reuters reported.

Under the changes, residents of the UAE will have the right to have their personal affairs dealt with according to the law of their home country instead of the UAE legislation based on sharia where women’s inheritance share is generally half that of men.

The changes cover divorce, wills and inheritance and a person’s citizenship will dictate how their personal affairs are handled.

President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a number of presidential decrees amending the laws which are effective immediately.

The reforms are the latest move by the UAE to future proof the country for a post-coronavirus era.

Last month, Dubai launched a virtual visa scheme, which allows remote working professionals from all over the world to relocate to Dubai with their families with access to all services in the emirate, including schooling, telecom and services.

In September, the emirate launched a retirement programme for resident expatriates and foreigners over the age of 55.

Retire in Dubai, the first of its kind in the region, is being spearheaded by Dubai Tourism in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Dubai has also recently launched the Virtual Company Licence, which allows global businesses to access a regulated e-commerce platform populated by Dubai-based companies, while also exploring new markets and investment opportunities digitally.

The initiative, which allows investors worldwide to do business in Dubai digitally without having to live in the emirate, is expected to attract more than 100,000 companies.