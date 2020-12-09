UAE, India set ambitious target to treble food trade by 2025

The UAE and India aim to treble the volume of their food trade in the next five years.

Optimism in achieving this goal was expressed by speakers from the government and private sectors in both countries at the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, state news agency WAM reported.

The two-day hybrid summit, which began on Tuesday, brings together about 200 businessmen, representatives of state-owned organisations and investors from the UAE and India.

It follows a hybrid format as several of the Indian participants, including state ministers and officials, have travelled to Dubai for business meetings while other participants are making their contributions virtually.

Addressing the summit in person, Punjab’s Minister for Non-Resident Indian Affairs, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, said the UAE and India are ideal partners for the food industry because his country is 70 percent agrarian while the UAE is a pioneer in food security strategy.

Dr Ahmed Al Banna, UAE’s Ambassador to India

Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary for Agriculture in the government of Jammu and Kashmir, who is leading a 20-member business delegation to the UAE from the union territory, said he had just completed a “fruitful” meeting with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

A key focus of the team is to promote apples in the UAE market, he said.

Dr Ahmed Al Banna, UAE’s Ambassador to India, told the summit that the UAE has the potential to be the “gateway to the world” for India’s food and agriculture products exports.

He revealed that a lot of work between the two sides has been done with common goals since the disruptions of Covid-19 began.

He also said he hoped that a scheme for production-linked incentives, recently approved by India’s cabinet, will give a shot in the arm for Indian exports to the UAE, which is India’s third biggest trade partner for the seventh consecutive year.

Pavan Kapoor, India’s Ambassador to the UAE

Pavan Kapoor, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, added: “India wants to work with the UAE as a reliable partner in food security.”

He said India had amended its Essential Commodities Act and allowed exports of critical food items like cereals, pulses and edible oils while also referring to growing UAE investments in India’s food parks.