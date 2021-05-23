UAE bids to make Abu Dhabi host COP28 climate conference in 2023

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday said Abu Dhabi would be a good location for the COP28 climate conference, offering to host the 2023 event.

The Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will focus on the economic case for inclusive climate action amid rising environmental concerns and look at opportunities towards a more sustainable planet.

“The climate challenge is daunting, but it is also matched by enormous opportunity to drive economic growth and job creation,” said His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“As a country that sits at the heart of the hydrocarbon industry and has made significant investments in energy diversification domestically and around the globe, we have seen first-hand that there is now an unprecedented business case for the highest level of climate ambition – especially when it advances gender equality and empowers youth,” he continued.

As the permanent host country for the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement and the first in the region to commit to an economy-wide reduction in emissions as part of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), the UAE has confirmed a proven track record in progressive climate action and multilateral cooperation, making it an ideal convener for COP 28.

“COP28 will represent a pivotal moment to capitalise on this opportunity, and our vision is to work with all countries to realise their own net economic benefits from accelerated action,” said Al Nahyan.

The UAE has established itself as a natural host for high-level large format international events focused on climate action and sustainable development. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is the world’s largest annual sustainability event and the UAE has hosted both preparatory meetings for United Nations’ climate summits in 2014 and 2019. The upcoming Dubai Expo focuses on the Sustainable Development Goals and will welcome tens of millions of visitors starting October.

“As COP28 host, the UAE would leverage its experience as a regional and global convener to mobilise all actors in achieving the Paris Agreement and reinforcing the compelling investment case for raising ambitions,” said Al Nahyan.

“Climate impacts are already being acutely felt, but our experience gives us optimism that we can meet global climate goals, while creating social and economic opportunities – with contributions coming from all corners of the globe,” he continued.

The UAE’s investments in domestic renewable energy over the last 15 years have yielded the world’s lowest solar costs. The UAE’s investments internationally have also contributed to renewable energy’s dramatic cost reductions over the last decade. The UAE has invested around $17 billion in commercial renewable energy projects on six continents, and provided over $1 billion in grants and soft loans for renewable energy power plants, including through the UAE-Pacific Partnership Fund and UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund.

In addition, the UAE has led carbon capture and storage to decarbonise heavy industry, pioneered initiatives in climate-smart agriculture and prioritised biodiversity conservation.