By Bloomberg

More of this topic

Posted inPolitics & Economics

Philippines suspends deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia

Suspension comes amid reports that migrants are being asked to shoulder costs of Covid-19 quarantine and insurance

By Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia is the most preferred destination for Philippine migrant labour.

Saudi Arabia is the most preferred destination for Philippine migrant labour.

The Philippines has suspended deploying workers to Saudi Arabia, its top destination for overseas labour, due to reports that migrants are being asked to shoulder costs of Covid-19 quarantine and insurance.

Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello issued an order on Thursday halting deployment to Saudi Arabia “until further notice,” the agency’s information director Rolly Francia said in a virtual briefing Friday.

Almost 500 workers bound for Saudi Arabia were barred from flying out on Friday, Francia said.

Nearly 300 of them were excluded from a Philippine Airlines flight, the carrier said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia is the most preferred destination for Philippine migrant labour, accounting for one-fifth of total overseas workers’ deployment in late 2019, according to latest data from the statistics authority.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.