UK firm launches in the UAE amid surge in freelance opportunities

A UK-based company has launched operations in the UAE in response to the growing demand for knowledge-based skills and a surge in freelance working.

The Work Crowd, an international community of more than 2,000 businesses and almost 7,000 freelancers, has expanded into the UAE following the country’s launch of a remote working visa, one of a number of initiatives to future proof the economy for the post-pandemic era.

The company said regional businesses searching for experienced professionals to deliver short-term assignments or unique skillsets can now access its global talent pool through a digital platform.

It said in a statement that the UAE government’s introduction of freelance and remote working visas has helped to establish the country as one of the fastest-growing freelance economies in the world.

Meanwhile, the relaxation of business ownership regulations has brought a dramatic increase in domestic start-ups that are now looking for professionals with niche skillsets to help them launch and grow, it added.

The Work Crowd launch comes as the latest World Bank rankings placed the UAE as 16th among 190 economies in the ease of doing business, ahead of powerhouses including Germany, Japan, China, France and Italy.

Through continuously updated legislation, the UAE has stayed ahead of the curve to attract talent. During the pandemic, it opened its doors to those looking to retire in the emirate and freelancers and began offering a 10-year golden visa.

According to founder and CEO Alice Weightman, the country’s business-friendly policies prompted The Work Crowd to bring the platform to the UAE.

She said: “Our aim is to serve both freelancers and companies by connecting self-employed professionals in the region with international opportunities and, at the same time, supporting enterprises established here to find the global talent they need to build their business.

“The introduction of the UAE remote working visa has opened the doors to freelancers from around the world who want to enjoy everything else that the UAE has to offer; a safe living environment, low taxation, and the opportunity to reside in an exciting multicultural city.”

She added: “The pandemic has decoupled the concept of work and the workplace and made people re-think how and where they want to be employed… This mainstreaming of flexible working, combined with the lifestyle benefits of freelancing, has led many people to explore self-employment as a career choice.”

Speaking about the opportunities for freelancers in the region, she said: “With 40 percent of GDP generated by SMEs in the UAE, there is a huge demand for talented workers who can provide the skills to help these businesses flourish. We anticipate high demand for freelancers in a wide range of disciplines, from digital marketing professionals to artificial intelligence experts.

“The Work Crowd provides reassurance to employers that the freelancers they hire are legitimate and trustworthy. 50 percent of our new freelancer registrations are coming from the UAE, showing how it’s taken off. Our premise is connecting local and accessing global.”