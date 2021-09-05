UAE seeks to draw $150 billion foreign investment in nine years

The United Arab Emirates is deepening its trade ties in fast-growing economies in Asia and Africa, and plans to draw $150 billion in foreign investment from mainly older partners to reposition itself as a global hub for business and finance.

The UAE – which has been the Middle East’s business and financial capital for more than a decade and has been facing growing regional competition from neighbour Saudi Arabia – will work on economic partnerships with eight countries that show high potential for growth, officials said in a media briefing on Sunday. Only one of the countries in Sunday’s announcement is from the region, suggesting a growing shift toward markets further afield.

They include South Korea, Indonesia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Turkey, where ties with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have warmed dramatically in recent months after years of tensions over regional politics. It will also expand economic ties with Britain, India and Israel, where the Gulf state normalised ties a year ago.

The eight targeted markets make up 10 percent of the world’s GDP and are home to around a quarter of the world’s population, said Omar Al Olama, a minister of state whose portfolio covers artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work.

“There will be huge possibilities for cooperation between the UAE and those countries to boost trade, grow cross-border investments and support local economies,” he told the rare government briefing to local and international media. The announcements come as Dubai plans from October to host the World Expo, one of the world’s biggest in-person events since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wealth fund push

Asia and Africa have emerged as important destinations for UAE funding, mostly carried out by way of investments through Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds. The UAE’s particular focus has been on India, where Mubadala Investment Co.’s investments in 2020 eclipsed its combined total of the preceding 19 years.

Mubadala and other Middle Eastern funds including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority were also among the large investors that collectively plowed $27bn into Reliance Industries Ltd.’s businesses. More recently, Abu Dhabi’s newest wealth fund, ADQ, joined a fundraising round by Indian online retailer Flipkart.

The UAE’s top trade partners in 2020 were China, India, Japan, the US and Saudi Arabia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

As part of its plans to look further afield for growth, the UAE is seeking AED550bn ($150bn) of inward foreign investment over the next nine years and aims to be among the 10 biggest global investment destinations by 2030, UAE Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq said. It will focus on investments from countries including Russia, Australia, China, and the U.K.

One of the most notable inward investments in recent years was Uber Technologies Inc’s acquisition of UAE-based ride-hailing company Careem in 2019 for $3.1bn. That deal sparked interest from regional and international venture capital firms, and appetite for backing Middle Eastern start-ups has picked up over the past few years, buoyed by the rapid adoption of mobile technologies in the region.