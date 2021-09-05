UAE reveals ten principles behind ‘Projects of the 50’ campaign to boost growth

The UAE has revealed ten key principles behind its ‘Projects of the 50’ campaign, which has been launched to plot the country’s economic, political and social growth over the next 50 years.

The ten principles will act as guidelines for all institutions in the UAE as the country approaches a new phase of development, as directed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Khalifa said: “Our sole, abiding mission is to provide the best possible life for citizens and residents of the UAE. The economy will lead the UAE’s path for the next 50 years, with a political approach that is based on peace and dialogue. The upcoming phase will see comprehensive and balanced development of all the UAE’s regions and sectors.”

As directed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the UAE announces the 'Principles of the 50' which paves the strategic roadmap for the country's new era of political, economic and social development. https://t.co/vwjfKPugrd — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 5, 2021

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The UAE is one destination, one economy, one flag, one leader, and over the next 50 years, everyone will work as one team to achieve our goals. Our values during the next 50 years will remain as set down by the founders to be the best, most noble and most generous people.”

“The UAE’s 10 principles for the next 50 years will be the core guidelines for all our institutions to strengthen the union, build a sustainable economy and harness all possible resources to build a more prosperous society. Fostering positive regional and global relations to achieve our national goals and support peace and stability across the world will be the centre of our priorities over the upcoming phase,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said.

10 principles will guide our progress over the next 50 years. They will act as a reference for all, ensuring we strengthen our union, build a sustainable economy, harness resources for a more prosperous society, and foster diplomatic relations for global peace and stability. pic.twitter.com/sjliDOgSpT — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 5, 2021

First Principle: The key national focus shall remain the strengthening of the union, its institutions, legislature, capabilities and finances. The development of the urban and rural economies throughout the nation is the fastest and most effective way to consolidate the union of the Emirates.

Second Principle: We will strive over the upcoming period to build the best and most dynamic economy in the world. The economic development of the country is the supreme national interest, and all state institutions, in all fields and across different federal and local levels, shall bear the responsibility of building the best global economic environment and maintaining the gains achieved over the past 50 years.

Third Principle: The Emirates’ foreign policy is a tool that aims to serve our higher national goals, the most important of which is the Emirates’ economic interests. The goal of our political approach is to serve the economy. And the goal of the economy is to provide a better life for the people of the Union.

Fourth Principle: The main future driver for growth is human capital. Developing the educational system, recruiting talent, retaining specialists and continuously building skills will be key to ensuring the Emirates remains the most competitive national economy.

Fifth Principle: Good-neighbourliness is the basis of stability. The geographical, social and cultural position of the country in its region is the first line of defence for its security, safety and its future development. Developing stable and positive political, economic and social relations with its neighbours is one of the most important priorities of the country’s foreign policy.

Sixth Principle: Consolidating the reputation of the Emirates globally is a national mission for all institutions. The Emirates is one destination for business, tourism, industry, investment and cultural excellence. Our national institutions must unify their efforts, benefiting mutually from their shared capabilities, and work to build global enterprises under the umbrella of the Emirates.

Seventh Principle: The digital, technical and scientific excellence of the Emirates will define its development and economic frontiers. The consolidation of its position as a global hub for talent, companies and investments in these sectors will make it a future global leader.

Eighth Principle: The core value system in the Emirates shall remain based on openness and tolerance, the preservation of rights, the rule of justice and the law. We believe in the preservation of human dignity, the respect for cultural diversity, the strengthening of human fraternity, together with enduring respect for our national identity. The country will remain supportive, through its foreign policy, of all initiatives, pledges and international organisations that promote peace, openness and humanity.

Ninth Principle: The Emirates’ foreign humanitarian aid is an essential part of its vision and moral duty towards less fortunate peoples. Our foreign humanitarian aid is not tied to religion, race, colour or culture. Political disagreement with any country should not justify failing to provide relief to that country in cases of disasters, emergencies and crises.

Tenth Principle: Calling for peace, harmony, negotiations and dialogue to resolve all disputes is the basis of the Emirates’ foreign policy. Striving with regional partners and global friends to establish regional and global peace and stability is a fundamental driver of our foreign policy.