Bahrain–Egypt non-oil trade hits $460.5m as investments climb to $450m in 2024

The Bahraini–Egyptian Business Forum, held in Cairo during the visit of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, revealed that non-oil trade between the two countries reached $460.5m, while Bahraini investments in Egypt were valued at around $450m in 2024.

Hassan Al Khatib, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, said Bahrain remains a crucial investment partner for Egypt.

Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board, and Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, underlined the two countries’ shared commitment to forging a strategic partnership that will expand opportunities in financial services, technology and industrial sectors.

Egypt-Bahrain trade

Sameer Abdulla Nass, Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Chamber is ready to provide all necessary facilities to strengthen partnerships between the private sectors of both nations.

The forum highlighted the ongoing efforts of Bahrain and Egypt to deepen their economic ties, attract cross-border investments, and diversify non-oil trade in line with both nations’ long-term development strategies.