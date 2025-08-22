China issues interim rules to tighten oversight of rare earths sector

China on Friday unveiled interim measures to strengthen oversight of its rare earths industry, covering mining, smelting and separation, as it seeks to safeguard supplies of the strategic minerals vital for clean energy and defence technologies.

The move follows a public consultation launched in February on proposed regulations aimed at protecting resources and bringing greater order to the sector.

China is by far the world’s largest producer of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals essential in electric vehicle motors, wind turbines and military equipment.

Its dominant position in global supply has raised concerns among major economies about the security of access.

The new measures set out rules for how companies mine and process the minerals, as well as how output is tracked and managed, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Officials said the guidelines are intended to curb illegal mining, improve environmental protections and ensure that the country’s rare earths are used more efficiently.

Beijing has in recent years moved to consolidate the sector under state-backed champions and tighten export controls, reflecting both strategic and environmental priorities.