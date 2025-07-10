Dubai Chamber announces new unified platform for delivery services

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has announced the establishment of the Dubai Delivery Business Group, marking the creation of a unified platform to represent and advance the interests of delivery companies operating in the emirate.

The new Business Group forms part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to enhance private sector representation across diverse industries.

The chamber currently operates 106 Business Groups under its umbrella, contributing to the development of a more resilient and future-ready economy.

New Dubai Delivery Business Group launched

The Business Group will work closely with government entities and private sector stakeholders to discuss sector-related trends, overcome challenges, and capitalise on opportunities.

The group will explore ways to enhance policy frameworks and support the long-term development of the delivery services sector.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said in a statement: “Dubai’s delivery services sector is witnessing rapid growth, driven by digital transformation, rising consumer demand across all product categories, population growth, and the city’s accelerating urban expansion. We look forward to working closely with the Dubai Delivery Business Group to represent the interests of companies operating in the sector and play an active role in driving its sustainable growth.”

The group will propose recommendations to enhance regulatory frameworks, boost the sector’s competitiveness and attractiveness, and promote global best practices.

It will focus on advancing professional standards, encouraging the adoption of sustainable delivery solutions, and promoting fair competition.

The Business Group will support the uptake of smart technologies including artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. It will address key issues related to workforce well-being, regulatory improvements, and knowledge-sharing across the sector.

Business Groups play a vital role in ensuring representation for the city’s diverse economic and commercial sectors.

They facilitate dialogue between government entities and the private sector, help to address policy challenges, and strengthen the competitiveness of the emirate’s economy.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce operates as one of the three chambers under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.