Dubai Chamber members’ exports surge 18% to $46.8bn in H1 2025

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has reported that its members’ global exports and re-exports surged to AED171.9bn ($46.8bn) in the first half of 2025, an 18 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

GCC markets topped the list of destinations, accounting for 48.6 per cent of the total with a combined value of AED83.6bn ($22.8bn).

This underscores the strategic importance of Gulf markets to the Chamber’s business community.

The Middle East region (excluding GCC countries) ranked second with 29 per cent of total exports and re-exports worth AED49.9bn ($13.6bn).

Africa followed in third place with a 9.7 per cent share amounting to AED16.7bn ($4.5bn).

The Asia-Pacific region came fourth, contributing 8.5 per cent of the total with exports and re-exports valued at AED14.6bn ($4bn).

European markets ranked fifth with a 3 per cent share and AED5.2bn ($1.4bn).

North America placed sixth, accounting for 0.7 per cent with AED1.2bn ($326m), while Latin America ranked seventh with 0.4 per cent and AED680m ($185m).

The Chamber said the results highlight the global competitiveness of Dubai’s private sector and the central role its members play in driving trade flows across diverse international markets.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Members’ Exports & Re-Exports – H1 2025