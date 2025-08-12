Dubai Chamber welcomes 35,500 new companies as exports hit $47bn in H1 2025

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has reported strong growth in the first half of 2025, welcoming 35,532 new member companies — a 4 per cent year-on-year increase — and driving member exports and re-exports to AED171.9bn ($46.8bn), up 18 per cent compared to H1 2024.

The performance reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and investment, backed by targeted initiatives to boost international market access and strengthen public-private partnerships.

Record gains in trade activity and business support in this time include:

Certificates of Origin issued: 409,083 (Up 10 per cent YoY)

409,083 (Up 10 per cent YoY) ATA Carnets processed: 2,961, covering goods worth AED1.94bn ($528m)

2,961, covering goods worth AED1.94bn ($528m) New Business Councils formed: Five, representing Brazil, Slovakia, Peru, Indonesia, and Hungary

Five, representing Brazil, Slovakia, Peru, Indonesia, and Hungary Mediation cases handled: 94 (Up 19 per cent YoY), valued at AED213.5m ($58.1m)

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said: “The emirate continues to strengthen its position as a leading global centre for trade and investment. Dubai’s integrated business ecosystem plays a pivotal role in reinforcing investor confidence in the positive outlook of the national economy.

“We are committed to empowering the local business community by shaping a regulatory and legislative environment that fosters growth, creates opportunities, and supports the development of priority sectors.

“The chamber will continue to strengthen its efforts to enhance public-private partnerships, which form a key pillar in achieving the goals of the D33 Agenda.”

Dubai Chambers. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai Chamber of Commerce growth

The chamber’s “New Horizons” initiative enabled 60 local companies to expand into new markets in H1 2025 — a 76 per cent rise from last year.

Trade missions to Thailand, the Philippines, Angola, and Mozambique generated 1,076 B2B meetings between Dubai firms and international partners.

Working closely with Business Groups, the chamber reviewed 27 laws and draft laws, with 60 per cent of private-sector recommendations adopted — up from 46 per cent in 2024.

It also held 98 meetings with Business Groups and Councils, marking a 104 per cent increase in engagement.

Through the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, the chamber partnered with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism to publish “Family Businesses in the Emirate of Dubai: A Guidebook,” offering best practices for preserving wealth and ensuring long-term continuity.

The Chamber’s H1 2025 performance highlights sustained momentum in attracting businesses, expanding global trade links, and shaping a supportive legislative framework — aligning closely with the emirate’s D33 Agenda to double the size of the economy over the next decade.