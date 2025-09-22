Dubai tops global FDI rankings with $11bn inflows and record Greenfield projects

Dubai has underlined its global leadership in foreign direct investment (FDI) , ranking number one worldwide for Greenfield projects for the eighth consecutive reporting period since H2 2021, according to data from the Financial Times Ltd’s fDi Markets database.

In H1 2025, the emirate attracted 643 Greenfield FDI projects – 478 more than the second-ranked city – marking the highest ever recorded for any city globally since tracking began in 2003.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the achievement reflects Dubai’s futuristic vision set by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai tops FDI rankings

He said: “The strength and resilience of Dubai’s economy continues to inspire confidence among global investors in its ability to reimagine the future and unlock emerging global technological trends and sustainable sectors.

“Dubai remains committed to providing businesses the most rewarding environment to achieve sustained growth while offering investors abundant incentive to partner in such growth by actively engaging with promising new ideas and sectors that elevate living standards for people in the UAE and across the world.

“This latest distinction aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and consolidate its position among the top three urban economies in the world.

“We will continue to strive to further consolidate Dubai’s standing as a city of the future, a major hub for the global economy, and an incubator for the best minds and leading companies.”

Dubai FDI Monitor data, published by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), showed estimated FDI inflows reached AED40.4bn ($11bn) in H1 2025, up 62 per cent from AED24.7bn ($6.8bn) in H1 2024.

The total number of announced FDI projects increased 28.7 per cent year-on-year to 1,090, while estimated jobs created rose 46.7 per cent to 38,433 compared with 26,202 a year earlier.

Dubai also advanced to second globally for total Greenfield FDI capital (up from fourth in H1 2024) and third globally for jobs created (up from fourth), while retaining its position as the top city in the Middle East on both metrics.

The emirate secured the global number one ranking for headquarters FDI projects, with numbers rising 60 per cent from 20 in H1 2024 to 32 in H1 2025.

Dubai also ranked first globally in clusters including:

ICT and electronics

Creative industries

Professional services

Life sciences

Consumer goods

Financial services

Industrial equipment

Transportation and warehousing

Environmental technology

It led in emerging categories such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Technology (FinTech).

With a global market share of 8 per cent and a 56 per cent share of the Middle East’s total Greenfield projects, the emirate has consolidated its role as a preferred hub for international investors.

Officials highlight resilience

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of DET, said: “Dubai’s ability to maintain global leadership in FDI attraction for eight consecutive reporting periods is a testament to the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“This performance showcases the city’s resilience, agility and capacity to keep pace with global economic transformations, strengthened by enduring public-private partnerships.

“It is also a reflection of the trust that international investors, multinational corporations and start-ups continue to place in Dubai. As a city that rapidly transforms investment into innovation and opportunity, fuelling long-term growth under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, we remain focused on creating an ecosystem that empowers businesses and talent to succeed.”

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), added: “Dubai’s progress reflects the strength of our ecosystem and the impact of long-term collaboration between government and business.

“Our success in attracting headquarters projects and investments reinforces Dubai’s role as a global hub for decision-making and growth.

“The diversity and quality of investments, especially in AI, FinTech and creative industries, show Dubai’s ability to anticipate global shifts and align with the sectors shaping the future economy.”

Top source countries and sectors

The top five source countries accounted for 68.7 per cent of FDI inflows into the emirate. The United States led with 35 per cent, followed by the United Kingdom (10.6 per cent), France (8.9 per cent), India (8.9 per cent), and Saudi Arabia (5.2 per cent).

For announced projects, the UK led with 16.2 per cent, followed by the United States (14.9 per cent), India (14.9 per cent), France (5.4 per cent), and Italy (4.6 per cent).

Leading sectors by FDI capital included:

Business services: 30.6 per cent

Hotels and tourism: 21.3 per cent

Transportation and warehousing: 7.2 per cent

Consumer products: 6.6 per cent

Real estate: 6.3 per cent

By number of projects, business services led with 19 per cent, followed by consumer products (16.5 per cent), food and beverages (15 per cent), software and IT services (11 per cent), and financial services (6.6 per cent).

This diversity highlights the emirate’s ability to cater to a broad spectrum of operational needs, from headquarters and logistics bases to manufacturing and consumer-facing retail, reinforcing its resilience and global appeal.