Dubai’s DIFC announces new Data Protection Law changes

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has enacted amendments to select legislation through DIFC Laws Amendment Law, Law No. 1 of 2025, effective July 15, 2025.

The amendments include modifications to the Data Protection Law that introduce a Private Right of Action through the DIFC Courts, enhancing the rights and remedies available to data subjects whose personal data has been processed in contravention of the Data Protection Law.

Key amendments to DIFC data laws

Additional clarificatory amendments have been made to the scope of application and extra-territorial scope of the Data Protection Law.

An update to Article 28 on Data Sharing clarifies the adequacy referential for assessing the suitability of third countries for receiving personal data.

The financial centre has also enacted clarificatory amendments to the Law of Security, Insolvency Law and Employment legislation.

The Amendment Law was enacted on July 8, 2025 and came into effect on July 15, 2025.

The laws can be accessed via DIFC’s legal database.

DIFC operates as one of the world’s most advanced financial centres and serves as the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, which comprises 77 countries with a population of 3.7 billion and an estimated GDP of $10.5 trillion.

The Centre has facilitated trade and investment flows across the MEASA region for 20 years, connecting these markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC houses an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a judicial system with an English common law framework.

The region’s largest financial ecosystem operates within the Centre, with 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies.

The Centre’s vision focuses on driving the future of finance through technology, innovation, and partnerships.

It offers one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, fintech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage startups.