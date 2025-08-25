Saudi non-oil exports jump 22% in June 2025 as re-exports surge 60%

Saudi Arabia has reported strong growth of its non-oil exports in June and the second quarter of 2025, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

In June 2025, non-oil exports, including re-exports, jumped 22.1 per cent compared with June 2024.

Non-oil national exports rose by 8.4 per cent, while the value of re-exported goods surged 60.2 per cent.

Despite a 2.5 per cent decline in petroleum exports, total commodity exports still increased 3.7 per cent year-on-year, reducing the share of petroleum exports to 70.2 per cent of the total, down from 74.7 per cent a year earlier.

The trade surplus also improved by 10.6 per cent in June 2025.

Chemical products were the leading category of non-oil exports, while machinery and electrical equipment topped imports. China remained Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner.

For Q2 2025, non-oil exports rose 17.8 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2024. National non-oil exports increased by 5.6 per cent, while re-exported goods grew by 46.2 per cent.

Total commodity exports, however, fell 7.3 per cent due to a 15.8 per cent drop in petroleum exports, lowering the share of oil exports to 67.9 per cent of the total.

The trade surplus declined by 56.2 per cent year-on-year, though the ratio of non-oil exports to imports improved to 37.3 per cent.

As with June, chemical products dominated non-oil exports, while machinery and electrical equipment led imports.

China continued to be the Kingdom’s top trading partner.