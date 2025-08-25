UAE and Angola sign CEPA to boost non-oil trade beyond $10bn by 2033 and create 30,000 jobs

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and João Manuel Lourenço, President of Angola, have witnessed the exchange of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations during a state visit to Luanda.

Sheikh Mohamed said the CEPA will drive stronger economic cooperation, stimulate trade, and expand investment and coordination between the UAE and Angolan business communities.

He stressed that the agreement is an important step in strengthening the UAE’s partnerships with African nations that share its vision for growth and sustainability.

UAE-Angola trade

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said the agreement expands the UAE’s reach into Sub-Saharan and West African markets, which are seeking to accelerate development through investment and partnerships.

He noted Angola’s young population, abundant natural resources, and 2024 GDP growth of 4.4 per cent make it one of the region’s most promising economies.

Bilateral non-oil trade reached $2.17bn in 2024, up 2.6 per cent from 2023. UAE non-oil exports to Angola stood at $135.6m, while bilateral non-oil trade in H1 2025 hit $1.4bn, a 29.7 per cent rise year-on-year.

The UAE’s main imports from Angola in 2024 included diamonds, gold, copper, and grains, which accounted for 99.8 per cent of imports.

UAE exports to Angola included petroleum distillates, iron and steel, taps and valves, metal structures, cigarettes, and perfumes — together comprising 50 per cent of the UAE’s exports.

Re-exports mainly consisted of vehicles, trucks, spare parts, and mechanical components, also representing 50 per cent of total re-exports.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi highlighted major UAE companies already investing in Angola:

Masdar is developing a 150 MW solar power project to provide renewable energy to 90,000 homes

Dubai Investments is constructing the Dubai Investments Park – Angola over 2,000 hectares

AD Ports Group has begun operating a multipurpose terminal at the Port of Luanda

He said: “The CEPA with Angola is a key pillar in achieving the UAE’s economic goals. Foreign trade is a main driver of growth, with the UAE aiming to increase the value of foreign trade to AED4tn ($1.1t) by 2031 and to double exports in the same period.”

The agreement is forecast to raise bilateral non-oil trade above $10 billion annually by 2033, add about $1bn to the GDP of both countries, and create nearly 30,000 jobs.

It will reduce tariffs, cut trade barriers, improve customs efficiency, and open new markets for services and digital trade.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi added that the CEPA will enable up to $993.6m in additional Angolan imports (including glass, fish, fruits, and optical goods) and allow United Arab Emirates exports to increase by up to $235m (machinery, electrical equipment, plastics, rubber, chemicals, and metals).

The agreement also strengthens cooperation in services sectors such as logistics, construction, engineering, finance, telecommunications, healthcare, and tourism, which already account for nearly 40 per cent of Angola’s GDP.

It further provides support for SMEs by reducing restrictions, opening collaboration between export hubs, accelerators, and incubators, and creating opportunities for youth-, women-, and startup-owned businesses.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi confirmed that the CEPA will take effect once ratified by both governments, with immediate benefits expected through lower tariffs, streamlined customs, and greater market access.