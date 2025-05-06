UAE, Croatia explore economic partnership in tourism, tech sectors

The UAE and Croatia are exploring ways to strengthen cooperation across various economic sectors, especially the new economy, tourism, and advanced technology.

UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri held a bilateral meeting with Ante Šušnjar, Croatia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, to discuss ways and means to strengthen bilateral partnerships and boost cooperation in several sectors.

Strengthening UAE-Croatia economic ties

The meeting took place during Bin Touq’s official visit to several European countries.

The minister said the UAE continues to enhance its economic openness and diversify its global partnerships, including those with emerging economies in Europe.

He said the UAE and Croatia have a common vision for collaboration in several key strategic sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, and creative industries, which presents opportunities for new partnerships.

“Both countries have great economic potential that can be leveraged, particularly in the tourism sector, which is one of the most promising industries in both economies.

“The sector provides valuable opportunities for exchanging expertise and experiences that set the UAE and Croatia apart in the global tourism and travel landscape,” Bin Touq said.

The minister also highlighted that the meeting is happening at a time when both countries are focused on cultivating a flexible and attractive business environment for investment and fostering dialogue between their business communities.

In this context, he urged the private sector to explore promising opportunities and develop communication channels between the UAE and Croatian markets, aligning with their shared aspirations for sustainable economic development.

In addition to discussing several key topics, the meeting also explored avenues for collaboration in infrastructure, logistics, and the exchange of expertise in the development of regulatory frameworks that support the new economy.