UAE launches first national geographic tag system to protect local products

The UAE announced the launch of the geographical indications (GI) system for national products – the first-of-its-kind federal initiative designed to safeguard local products with unique features and characteristics that originate from specific geographical regions in the country.

The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Economy, aims to enhance the intellectual property (IP) protection framework for products with national identity and unlock new opportunities for the UAE’s industries in global markets.

The launch of the GI system reflects the country’s commitment to protecting the cultural identity of UAE products, promoting them globally, converting them into economic assets that contribute to developing local communities and enhancing economic diversification, the ministry said.

The ministry said the country continues to reinforce its IP legislative framework, with the latest being adding a special chapter on geographical indications to the trademark law, outlining mechanisms for their registration and protection.

GI tagging is an effective tool for elevating the value of UAE products in regional and global markets as it sets them apart.

It also plays a key role in supporting agricultural and artisanal products, preserving traditional knowledge and boosting consumer confidence.

The Ministry of Economy developed this initiative in collaboration with specialised national entities, following a comprehensive approach that enhances the flexibility of implementation and ensures the participation of local communities and producers in the development process.

The ministry said it will continue to expand the scope of GI registrations to cover new categories of eligible artisanal and food products, boosting their value in target markets.

Four products with the UAE GI tag in the first phase

The ministry said four national products are included in the first phase of GI tagging, and that efforts are currently underway to register and protect these products within the framework of the new system.

These include honey from the Hatta region, known for its superior quality owing to the mountainous environment and traditional production practices, ceramics from Ras Al Khaimah, known for its long legacy in craftsmanship and handcrafts, Dabbas dates from the Al Dhafra region, which carry an authentic agricultural character and distinguished reputation, and traditional palm frond products crafted across various emirates.

The product registration service will be fully available online through the official website of the Ministry of Economy, which will begin accepting applications for GI registration from both within the country and abroad.

The ministry said currently, it is reviewing 25 additional products, including 13 food items and 12 handicraft products, in preparation for their registration.

By the end of this year, the total number of products covered by the service is expected to reach six.

The registration of national products under the new GI system opens up broader export opportunities for them.

GI tagging also plays a crucial role in supporting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing sustainable economic opportunities, distinguishing their products in local and international markets, and contributing to the diversification of the national economy.