UAE–New Zealand deal to lift trade to $5bn by 2032

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and New Zealand has officially entered into force, marking a significant advancement in trade and investment relations between the two nations.

Signed in January 2025, the agreement establishes a robust framework to eliminate or reduce tariffs, streamline customs procedures, and foster deeper private sector collaboration.

It also represents New Zealand’s first trade agreement with a Middle Eastern nation, highlighting its importance for the country’s economic engagement in the region.

UAE-New Zealand trade to exceed $5bn by 2032

The CEPA is expected to boost annual bilateral trade to more than $5b by 2032, up from an average of $1.5bn between 2019 and 2023.

Under the deal, New Zealand will provide 100 per cent duty-free access to imports from the UAE, while the United Arab Emirates will grant duty-free access to 98.5 per cent of New Zealand products.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, said: “The ratification of the UAE–New Zealand CEPA marks a historic milestone in our economic partnership, fostering innovation and sustainable growth for mutual benefit.

“This agreement not only enhances our trade relations but also opens new avenues for investment and private sector collaboration in key sectors such as food production, education, renewable energy, and advanced technologies.”

New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, said: “This agreement marks a transformative moment in New Zealand’s trade history. The CEPA with the UAE not only opens doors for our exporters and investors but also reflects our shared commitment to growth.

“We look forward to deepening our partnership across sectors that matter most to our people—from food and energy to innovation and education.”

The CEPA programme is a central pillar of the nation’s foreign trade strategy, which aims to achieve $1tn in total trade value by 2031 and double the size of the economy to exceed $800bn by the same year.

Since its launch in September 2021, the UAE’s CEPA programme has concluded agreements with 28 countries, providing UAE businesses with enhanced access to markets representing nearly a quarter of the world’s population.

The UAE–New Zealand CEPA now adds to this growing network of agreements, strengthening the United Arab Emirates’ role as a global trade hub and expanding opportunities for both nations in sectors ranging from agri-food to technology and renewable energy.