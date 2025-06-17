UAE ranked 5th in global competitiveness ranking; Cabinet reviews $1.4tn trade success

The UAE has ranked in fifth place in a global competitiveness ranking, outperforming major economies including the US, Sweden, and Germany.

The achievement was reviewed at a meeting of the UAE Cabinet, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed confirmed that over 1,830 UAE citizens received housing support in the first half of 2025, with grants exceeding AED1.25bn ($340.4m), to reinforce family stability and ensure decent living standards.

UAE Cabinet meeting

Sheikh Mohammed said: “I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where we reviewed the UAE’s performance in the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking. The UAE ranked fifth globally, alongside the world’s leading countries in economic competitiveness, government efficiency, legislative strength, and business environment excellence.

“Fourteen years ago, we established a competitiveness centre, uniting the efforts of key national entities. These efforts have elevated the UAE’s ranking from 28th globally in 2009 to being among the top five globally in competitiveness.

“In the same report, the UAE ranked first globally in the absence of bureaucracy index, second globally in government policies adaptability index, and fourth globally in government efficiency index.

“This achievement is a testament to years of consistent effort. With the vision of my brother, Mohamed bin Zayed, our future will continue to be even brighter and stronger.”

The UAE led globally in 22 indicators including employment rate, availability of global expertise, digital company transformation, and female parliamentary representation.

The UAE also ranked second globally in social cohesion, flexibility of residency laws, and government policy adaptability, while securing third globally in graduates in sciences, leverage of digital tools and technology, and healthcare infrastructure.

UAE Cabinet trade review

The Cabinet also reviewed the 2024 report of the Higher Commission for Free Trade Negotiations, confirming the signing of 27 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), of which eight have come into force.

This has helped the UAE achieve:

AED5.23tn ($1.42tn) in total foreign trade (2024)

AED440bn ($119.9bn) in non-oil exports (up 16.3 per cent YoY)

AED684.3bn ($186.4bn) in re-exports

AED113bn ($30.8bn) in foreign direct investment in 2023

The UAE Cabinet also reviewed the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs. Highlights include completed and ongoing projects in Qidfa, Masfout, and Al Rams. These include community spaces, markets, ecotourism initiatives, and the “Jothoor” programme empowering female Emirati artisans.

The Cabinet also reviewed the success of the Digital Identity system, now used by more than 11m citizens and residents, enabling 600 million secure logins and facilitating 2.6bn digital transactions.

New federal initiatives approved by the Cabinet include:

National Maritime Navigation Centre to oversee vessel tracking, marine safety, and environmental protection

Restructuring of the Higher Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

A draft law to safeguard UAE cultural heritage and enhance public awareness

The United Arab Emirates Council for Climate Action was also restructured to accelerate the Net Zero 2050 strategy, with the UAE expanding protected areas (18 per cent mainland, 12 per cent marine) and adding nine new biodiversity hotspots, alongside a plan to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030.

Special attention to the fourth edition of the Make it in the Emirates platform, which in 2025 attracted more than 122,000 visitors and facilitated:

AED168bn ($45.7bn) in potential procurement deals for local manufacturing

AED11bn ($3bn) in new industrial project agreements

AED40 billion ($10.9 billion) in SME financing over five years

Furthermore, the Cabinet ratified 13 international agreements, including economic and visa deals with Montenegro, Vietnam, Uganda, and New Zealand. Approval was also granted for: