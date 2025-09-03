UAE–South Africa trade grows to $8.5bn, up 14%

The UAE and South Africa are looking to boost $8.5bn trade ties and develop closer economic ties.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, met with the South African Business Council in the UAE to explore strategies to expand trade, investment, and private sector collaboration between the two nations.

The meeting underscored the UAE’s commitment to strengthening economic partnerships with African countries, recognising the continent’s rising importance in global trade.

UAE-South Africa trade

Al Zeyoudi highlighted the strong performance of bilateral trade, noting that the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with South Africa reached $8.5bn in 2024, a 14 percent increase compared to 2023 and a 120 per cent rise since 2019.

This momentum has carried into 2025, with non-oil bilateral trade reaching $3.93bn in the first half of the year. South Africa is now the UAE’s second-largest non-oil trade partner in Africa, reflecting significant growth potential.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said: “The UAE is committed to enhancing its economic partnership with South Africa. Today’s discussions were focused on encouraging new avenues for private sector collaboration that will benefit both our nations.

“We are particularly excited about projects related to food security, logistics, infrastructure, tourism, and renewable energy in South Africa and across the continent. By working together, we continue to unlock new opportunities that not only drive economic growth but also contribute to the sustainable development of all our nations.”

The meeting also focused on projects that align with sustainable development goals, creating jobs and lasting economic value in Africa.

More than 3,690 South African businesses already operate in the United Arab Emirates, spanning sectors such as construction, hospitality, and financial services, while UAE companies are increasingly active in South Africa.

Key examples include DP World, a major logistics operator, and AMEA Power, which is generating renewable energy projects across the continent.

With South Africa recognised as Africa’s largest exporter and the continent’s highest nominal GDP economy, the market offers significant potential for deepening private sector collaboration.