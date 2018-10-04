Arada's Zaha Hadid-designed sales centre to 'double' Aljada sales, says CEO

According to Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Arada has sold 1,450 residential units at Aljada in 12 months, “with no proper on-site set-up.”

Sharjah-based Arada is confident that a high-tech, Zaha Hadid Architects-designed “experiential” sales centre will double sales of units in its $6.8 billion Aljada development, CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi has revealed.

Speaking to Arabian Business at this week’s Cityscape Global in Dubai, Alkhoshaibi said the sales centre is being built with a part of the newly unveiled 1.9 million sq ft. “central hub” of the development. It is expected to open in the first quarter of 2019.

“We see sales as an emotional journey, and we like that journey to start from when you first enter Aljada, so you have an experience. You get to feel what’s coming, like the nature. We’re very committed to the nature aspect,” he said.

When visitors first enter, Alkhoshaibi said, they will be “received by a corridor of green trees, taking you towards the sales centre".

"Your emotions will already be up, and then you reach the sales centre and have an outdoor experience,” he added.

Among the features of the area will be a food truck park, a kids play area and an outdoor cinema.

“[People] can just enjoy their time. You don't have to buy anything. It’s free,” he said. “When you enter the sales centre, it’s state-of-the-art....you’ll have a virtual reality section, a digital room, and a full mock-up of a unit.”

According to Alkhoshaibi, Arada has sold 1,450 residential units at Aljada in 12 months, “with no proper on-site set-up.”

“We’re confident that when people come to the sales centre, our numbers will double,” he said.

“Our forecast and our programme is to achieve 2,000 apartments in the next four months. Based on that...we are confident that within five years, we will sell out.”