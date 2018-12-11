Emaar to showcase Dubai to Chinese tourists, investors

Emaar said it has begun the design and fit-out of two offices in Beijing (pictured) and Shanghai, staffed by a team specially recruited from China.

Emaar has begun business development operations in China in a bid to promote Dubai as an investment destination and boost tourism from Asia’s largest economy, the company announced on Tuesday.

The two showrooms will be used to showcase the UAE as an investment destination, with a focus on property, educational opportunities and healthcare.

The Emaar statement added that the company plans to work with the UAE’s embassy in China with guidance from ambassador Ali Obaid Al Daheri, who has been actively working to promote UAE-China ties and foster trade relations and tourism.

Additionally, Emaar is planning to open Address branded hotels in “key cities in the country”, which the company said will complement the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ announced by President Xi Jinping.

Chinese tourists to Dubai have more than doubled over the last four years. The year until September saw a record 641,000 visitors to the city (increase of 12%), making China Dubai’s fastest growing source market for tourists.

China is also UAE’s largest non-oil trading partner, with bilateral trade between the two increasing 15 percent to $53 billion in 2017.