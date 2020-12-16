Sharjah aims to attract top creative talent with new real estate project

Plans have been unveiled to create an upmarket neighbourhood in Sharjah to celebrate art, design and culture in a bid to attract the region's top creative talent.

Developer Arada has launched plans for Naseej District at its AED24 billion Aljada megaproject in the heart of New Sharjah.

Naseej, which means fabric, reflects the developer’s aspiration to weave together diverse skills, talents and backgrounds to turn the cultural district into a coherent social space for the creative community in Sharjah, a statement said.

Containing 16 apartment buildings and accompanied by anchor cultural attractions, Naseej District will also be bolstered by a range of creative events that will encourage both residents and visitors to collaborate and learn.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said: "The introduction of Naseej District is another step in Sharjah’s journey to embrace art and culture as a way of living. We are working to curate a thriving community that will house some of the region’s finest creative talent, while also becoming a destination for those who seek authentic and engaging cultural activities."

The developer also launched Tiraz, the first residential building to go on sale at Naseej District. Featuring a range of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments, the Tiraz buildings contain 128 units in total.

Al Qasimi said both Tiraz residents and visitors to Naseej District, as well as art enthusiasts from around the UAE, will also enjoy an array of high-quality cultural, artistic and retail destinations right on their doorstep.

At one end of the district is a building that will incorporate galleries, a museum and exhibition space which aims to be a focal point for learning, with permanent exhibits focusing on topics such as Sharjah’s growth story and climate change.

Construction on Naseej District will start in the second quarter of 2021, and the first homes will be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.

In July, Arada announced a 10 percent increase in sales during the first half of 2020, a set of results which the company attributed to the resilience of the Sharjah market where its projects are located.

Arada said that sales at its Aljada mixed-use community had risen by 6 percent in the first half compared to the same period a year earlier, while sales at Nasma Residences, a 1,000-unit $740m project that is nearly completed, increased by 21 percent.