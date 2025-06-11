Stake surpasses AED1bn in real estate transactions across Dubai, Riyadh

Real estate fintech platform Stake has announced it has surpassed AED 1 billion in property transactions since its launch in 2021, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to democratise access to real estate investment across high-growth markets in the Middle East.

With a user base of over one million individuals from 210 countries and 171 nationalities, Stake is reshaping how people invest in property. The platform has facilitated more than 250,000 individual investments across 420+ properties in Dubai alone, highlighting the strong demand for fractional ownership models in the region’s dynamic property market.

Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) with offices in DIFC and in the heart of Riyadh, Stake offers seamless, transparent, and Shariah-compliant investment opportunities in prime real estate, with entry points as low as AED 500. The company has positioned itself as a gateway for global investors looking to participate in the UAE’s real estate sector.

Expanding its regional footprint, Stake entered the Saudi Arabian market in 2024, becoming the first platform regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to open up real estate investment to non-Saudi investors. Within just five months, Stake launched three private real estate funds in Riyadh, drawing in over SAR 135 million in foreign direct investment from investors in more than 10 countries.

These initiatives directly support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by driving economic diversification and expanding access to the Kingdom’s real estate sector.

“Surpassing AED 1 billion in transactions is a pivotal milestone for Stake, but we are just scratching the surface,” said Rami Tabbara, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake. “We have democratised access to prime and high-growth real estate markets like Dubai and Riyadh – opportunities that were once reserved for institutions – and there’s more to come. We have exciting product launches coming over the next 6 months that will drive more investor participation into both markets.”

Manar Mahmassani, Co-Founder and Co-CEO said, “This achievement is a testament to the global appetite for real estate as a wealth-building asset, and to our commitment to unlocking it with full transparency, regulatory alignment, and investor-first innovation.”

Backed by major investors including Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures, MEVP, Mubadala Investment Company, Republic, and Al Jomaih Holding, Stake has built a portfolio of more than 410 assets and continues to lead innovation in the digital real estate investment space.