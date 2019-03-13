$1.3m perfume Shumukh comes to Dubai shopping mall

Shumukh, which in Arabic translates to "deserving the highest", unites the art of jewellery and perfumery to create a one-of-a kind masterpiece.

Set with 3,571 diamonds, topaz, pearls, Shumukh is the world's most expensive unisex perfume

The Spirit of Dubai Parfums by Nabeel, an ultra-luxury fragrance brand from the UAE, has unveiled Shumukh, the world’s most expensive unisex perfume valued at AED4.7 million ($1.3 million).

Set with 3,571 sparkling diamonds (totalling 38.55 carats), topaz, pearls, 2479.26 grams of 18 karat gold and 5892.88 grams pure silver, Shumukh is the epitome of luxury.

It can be exclusively seen at The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue as part of the mall’s ART+ series.

Standing 1.97 metres tall and taking over three years and 494 perfume trials to formulate, Shumukh is comprised of the finest natural ingredients sourced from the furthest corners of the globe, culminating in a scent with notes of amber, sandalwood, musk, rare pure Indian agarwood, pure Turkish rose, patchouli ylang-ylang and frankincense.

It has been conceptualised in the UAE by Asghar Adam Ali, chairman and master perfumer at Nabeel Perfumes Group of Companies and executed by renowned artisans and master craftsmen from Switzerland, Italy and France.

He said: "With a history of passion for perfumery that has spanned 47 years and a keen eye for jewellery design, my dream was to bring to life a 'history in the making' concept with innovation at its core.

"My vision was not only to capture Dubai’s persona in one monumental piece of art, but to also create a fragrance that embodied the pinnacle of luxury in the world of perfumery. Today, I am very proud of Shumukh, an evocatively stunning and bespoke creation which combines the disciplines of art, jewellery design and perfumery.”

SHUMUKH will be on public display in The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue until March 30.