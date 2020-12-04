Kuwait's Floward makes European debut with London e-commerce launch

Floward, the Kuwait-based online flowers and gifts delivery platform, has launched in London, marking its first expansion outside of the Middle East region.

Due to Covid-19 and lockdown measures in the United Kingdom, the launch focused on online channels only with plans for a larger launch event in early 2021.

With e-commerce penetration in the UK representing 40 percent of all retail revenue and the flowers industry valued at $2.8 billion, Floward described the market as "very attractive" to enter.

Established in 2017 in Kuwait, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from growers and farmers around the world arranged locally by a team of florists and designers.

Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by local designers bundled with its flower arrangements and also manages the last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

Floward CEO and founder, Abdulaziz Al Loughani, pictured above, said: “This is a big step for Floward as this is the first European city we launch in.

"This year has been filled with challenges, but it also offered opportunities to the e-commerce industry. International expansion has always been a part of our vision and we are excited to finally launch in London.

"We believe that Floward already operates according to global standards and our playbook allows us to clearly and smoothly launch in new cities regionally and internationally.”

Earlier in November, Floward announced its official launch in Dubai through an in-mall activation in Dubai Mall alongside a projection on Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyline in the world.

The London expansion marks the 16th city Floward services in six countries.