Are you ready for the tech talent war?

I am talking about the significant challenge businesses will be dealing with for years to come: The tech talent war.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented wave of tech adoption for businesses across all industries – as companies learned to work remotely and connect with customers virtually, they essentially crammed a decade’s worth of tech adoption and digital transformation into a single whirlwind year.

Now, big organisations with big budgets are driving up wages, paying more for workers, for qualified candidates anywhere. In other words, companies are up against wage inflation and a competitive field that includes not just their own backyard but the entire world. This makes the talent squeeze especially difficult for medium and small businesses.

The Pandemic exploded the tech skills shortage

The shortage of tech talent is not a new problem.

Over a decade ago, most CEO’s expressed concern over the dearth of talent for digital roles. By 2019, 79 percent had concerns according to Forbes. Covid severely exacerbated the skills gap.

According to CompTIA’s 2021 Workforce and Learning Trends report, 40 percent of companies hired tech staff during the pandemic, and 66 percent have plans to add more in 2021. Many of the changes brought by the pandemic aren’t going to fade with lowering infection rates, which means companies will need to continue investing in tech and modernised ways of working to survive. Companies everywhere are figuring out how to make hybrid work permanent.

At the same time, a mass talent exodus is on the horizon – Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trends Index found that 40 percent of employees are considering making a job change. People with in-demand tech skills will be able to be picky about their next move.

Wages are already increasing substantially; we are seeing tech salaries inflating for some roles as much as 20 to 30 percent in the Middle East.

Companies that fail to deliver the working experience people want, and flexibility is overwhelmingly preferred, will suffer severe brain drain.

Companies must get creative – fast – to cultivate tech talent

The stakes for beefing up the tech talent pipeline are high. A recent Korn Ferry study found that unless we get more high-tech workers, by 2030, the U.S. could miss out on over $160 billion of annual revenues.

Proactive companies are already working on creative solutions. These include:

Upskilling employees. 42 percent of companies say they plan to launch upskilling or reskilling initiatives among current workers.

42 percent of companies say they plan to launch upskilling or reskilling initiatives among current workers.

The majority of HR professionals eliminating the degree requirement for positions

Turning to the global freelance economy. Some companies are looking far from home for tech talent, turning to the global freelance economy or looking for full-time workers abroad. All these solutions, however, take time to implement and start bearing fruit. Companies must act now to put a strategy in place for attracting and maintaining tech talent.

Across all industries, ‘remote work’ job listings have 457 percent according to recent LinkedIn data.

One immediate step they can take is getting creative in their benefits – offering the flexibility of remote work is a no-brainer

Across all industries, 'remote work' job listings have increased 457 percent according to recent LinkedIn data, with the tech sector a leader in job listings. Companies that fail to figure out how to offer this flexibility simply won't be able to attract the talent they need.

The pandemic transformed nearly every organisation into a tech company. Although the competition will be fierce for qualified tech talent, companies can start laying the groundwork now to keep their pipeline full of viable candidates.